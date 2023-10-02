MadameNoire Featured Video

A greedy as-hell bear ruined a family’s nice picnic in the park in a hilarious, now-viral clip on X.

The family sat frozen entirely and paralyzed in fear at an outdoor eating area while a small black bear on the table absolutely ate every bit of their feast. A woman with a stone-cold expression covered the eyes of a seemingly distraught child whose face was buried into her chest. At the other end of the table, another sat just as still as not to provoke or anger the apparently famished animal.

Notably, the only person who moved was the one recording the bear and the other humans’ mannequin-like positions.

Although the clip was less than two and a half minutes long, the family’s to-go plates of food were cleared entirely. The post has been seen by over 52 million, liked by over 102,500 and retweeted by over 23,900.

X users had a field day over how still the family was in the presence of the starving wild animal. Many found it particularly funny when the bear provokingly put his nose to the child’s ear mid-munching as if to say, “You not finna eat none?”

Others speculated that the bear was small enough that the family could have fended it off before it gobbled up all their food.

The X user who shared the video of the bear’s hungry antics said that the woman holding the child effectively turned into stone because she wanted “to be on the safe side.”

“I think you gotta move slow or make yourself seem like the predator [but] I forgot [for] which bear,” they wrote.

Another X user followed up with a memorable answer in case anyone was ever in a similar situation. They said, “If it’s black, fight back; if it’s brown, lay down. If it’s white, goodnight.”

The National Park Service offers similar advice if you ever want to know what to do during a bear encounter.

The governmental authority says, “If a black bear charges and attacks you, FIGHT BACK WITH EVERYTHING YOU HAVE!” Recommended examples of ways you could defend yourself included punching the bear in the face, hitting it with a rock or using bear spray.

However, the National Park Service advised playing dead with a grizzly or brown bear. Initially, attempting to fight the latter two bear types “usually” makes the animal’s attack worse, but if playing dead fails, you’ve obviously got to fight for your life.

“Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms. Lay flat on your stomach and spread your legs apart. Keep your pack on. It will help protect you during an attack,” said the National Park Service on playing dead.

“Stay still and don’t make any noise—you’re trying to convince the bear that you aren’t a threat to it or its cubs. Do not get up right away because the bear may still be in the area. Wait several minutes until you are sure that the bear is gone.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘THAT AIN’T NO D*MN PUPPY!’: Tisha Campbell Reacts To Seeing A Whole Bear Inside Local Grocery Store”