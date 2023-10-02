MadameNoire Featured Video

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Deion Sanders, took to TikTok Sept. 27 to call out controversial comedian Charleston White after the infamous internet troll threatened to “hurt” her son Shedeur Sanders.

The proud mother slammed Charleston in a short TikTok video Thursday that opened with a clip from the Texas native’s Sept. 17 X video, where he dragged Deion Sanders for leaving Jackson State and pledged $20,000 to “any college player” that could “hurt” Coach Prime’s son on the field.

“That muthaf—kin quarterback muthaf—ka. Yeah, that slow muthaf—ka ain’t goin’ nowhere,” Charleston said in his deep southern drawl.

Pilar wasn’t going to let the comedian get the last laugh. Stitched with a text overlay that read, “Straighten that Sh*T out, Lil Man, ASAP!”

The furious mother warned Charleston to keep her son’s name out of his mouth.

“So this grown-ass little guy wants to put a hit out on my son? On my son? Charleston White, let it be known. You puttin’ a hit out on my son?” the 48-year-old mother said as she shook her head from side to side.

Fans of the beautiful matriarch— who is also the mother of Deion’s 19-year-old daughter Shelomi and 23-year-old son Shilo— were happy to see the star flaming Charleston.

“They must not know who Pilar is. Get em!” wrote one fan in the comments section.

Another user penned, “What type of man wants to hate on a kid living out his dream? Man, people be hating and for what? They hate to see Coach Prime and his sons shine!”

A third fan added, “I think he finally overstepped his boundaries,” Pilar replied, “Absolutely.”

In the video posted to social media earlier this month, the crass comedian took issue with Coach Prime leaving Jackson State for “them white folks” at the University Of Colorado Boulder.

He called the former football star a “Sambo” and a “football player with a turf toe.”

“Yeah, fuck college, Colorado football,” said White. “I’m with them n—s still in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State University, you all go, n—a!”

The internet star continued, “Jackson State University winning too, n—a. Y’all ain’t rooting for them nigga coaches and all them little league nigga coaches that’s coachin’ them little league teams that’s in your city. You ain’t rooting and rallying and cheering behind them po’ n—s.”

Before ending his long rant, the Texas native took one more dig at Coach Prime and the Colorado team.

“Matter fact, f—k them white folks football team,” he said. “Yeah, f—k Colorado University white alumni, f—k they white dean of the school, f—k all them white people over there that Deion Sanders coaching for, n—a!”

Well, one thing is for sure. Momma Pilar isn’t letting Charleston’s annoying rant get under her skin. The proud momma has been front-row and center for all of Shedeur’s games and has been a strong pillar of support for the shining football star.

On Sept. 26, the actress and mother of three showered her baby boy with love in a cute photo carousel on Instagram. The proud mom included photos of Shedeur beaming in his University of Colorado Boulder football jersey. One image captured Pilar smiling from ear to ear alongside her son.

“You got it, baby. Keep doing what you’re doing. Keep Rising Young 👑@shedeursanders,” she captioned the sweet post.

