MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown has so much clothing and accessories that a regular closet wouldn’t suffice.

On Jan. 25, the singer gave his followers a tour of the “department store” he created to house all his “drip.”

“I just built a department store outside of my house,” Brown explained on his Instagram Stories. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”

“Just so y’all see, man,” he continued, panning the camera over dozens of racks of clothing. “There’s still more, you feel me? So all that fake cappin’ about y’all ‘got drip.’ Man, come see me, you heard me?”

RELATED CONTENT: “4 Ways To Update Your Wardrobe When You’re On A Tight Budget”

Chris Brown’s “Department Store”

Brown toured his decked-out wardrobe amid claims he owes $4,044,596.76 in taxes.

The “Under The Influence” performer was “recently hit” with a federal tax lien for $2,245,561.50, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that Brown allegedly owes another $1,059,967.78 in debt to the IRS.

The State of California additionally filed a tax lien for over $739,000, TMZ detailed.

Brown is slated to perform at the upcoming Lovers and Friends festival in Las Vegas this May. The star-studded lineup for the event includes Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Mariah Carey, Summer Walker, Usher, Busta Rhymes, Da Brat and more.

The singer’s added several tour dates to the European leg of his Under The Influence tour. The newest stops include Dublin, Frankfurt and more.

Brown made headlines in November after the American Music Awards canceled the entertainer’s performance ahead of the event.

Kelly Rowland controversially accepted an award on Brown’s behalf at the AMAs and told attendees to “chill out” with their booing.

“I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” said Rowland. “And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “AMAs Production Company Issues Statement Regarding Chris Brown’s Canceled Performance: ‘Live shows change all the time'”