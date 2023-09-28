MadameNoire Featured Video

Texas-based rapper Nina Laretta confessed to having two children with her distant cousin during an appearance on Spade TV Sept 23. The “Bout It” rhymer’s freaky confession had internet users raising an eyebrow.

Laretta–who was formally signed to Lil Boosie’s Bad Azz Entertainment label – admitted to having children with her fourth cousin after the interviewer asked her to expound upon a January interview where she revealed the odd tidbit.

“I mean, I’m from the country, you know? The real country where everybody knows everybody’s chickens and cows… like everybody knows everybody. So, you’re gonna end up fucking your cousins regardless, or you ain’t gonna be fucking,” the femcee stated without a lick of shame.

“My baby daddy got a fruitful family, so yeah. By the time we had two kids, my grandma told us.”

According to Laretta’s grandmother, the rapper and her baby daddy share a set of great-great-great-grandparents somewhere in their family tree, but her granny and other family members haven’t been able to trace how far back they are related.

“That’s why we don’t pay it no attention,” the “Pop That” hitmaker said.

After reassuring the Spade TV interviewer that her children were healthy and “in perfect condition,” the rap star doubled down on having kids with her distant cousin.

“It does not count if they are not your first, second, or third cousin. If you are my fourth cousin, and I like you, we going to do what it do,” she declared with a straight face.

Watch the full clip below.

Social media users shared their thoughts about the freaky clip after the interview went viral on Saturday. Many were creeped out by Laretta’s bold admission.

“Imagine all the couples walking around here right now that are related to each other and don’t even know it, “one user wrote underneath a clip of the interview on Instagram.

Another person commented, “Nah, man at least go to the 10th.”

A third user chimed in, “Eeew.”

We have to admit, it is a little weird.

Laretta has been making serious moves as an independent artist ever since she parted ways with Boosie’s Bad Azz Entertainment imprint in 2022.

On Sept. 16, the Southern belle dropped a fiery freestyle that showed off her strong pengame and fierce lyrical flow. In August, the matriarch had fans clamoring for more music when she released the sexy music video for her trap anthem “Bout That.”

During an interview on Boss Talk 101 in October 2022, Laretta claimed that she “was left on the shelf” for almost three years while signed under Boosie. She made the hard decision to go independent in order to excel in her music career.

“I love Boosie, but you got to understand. At the same time, he wasn’t used to having no label,” the rapper said. “So, his artists were growing with him, too…You can’t even fault him for not knowing how to run it.”

Check out Laretta’s full interview below.

