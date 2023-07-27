MadameNoire Featured Video

A DMV woman brought her clappas to the front and went viral for it on X, formally known as Twitter July 23.

Aspiring rapper and YouTuber Sevyn twerked her way to victory during a competition held at Focus D.C. over the weekend. The viral booty poppin’ dancer got a bottle of Armand de Brignac Champagne for her ground-shaking efforts.

A clip of the moment showed how Sevyn stole the show while she threw that ass in a circle for a crowd of cheering onlookers. In a tied-up top and a light wash denim miniskirt, the self-proclaimed “trendsetta” set things off outside the indoor dining area at Focus. Due to the short length of her attire, there were several moments where her bare cheeks were on display amid her hyped-up moment in the D.C. establishment’s spotlight.

The “BIG 1NE” rapper’s bootylicious moves even included a moment where she dropped to the floor for a split.

The post has garnered 19.9 million views and 72.1 likes since Sevyn posted it July 23.

The musician revealed in follow-up tweets that her grand slam twerk session was nothing compared to how she’ll show out during her birthday festivities at the end of the month.

Born July 30, the Leo jokingly said, “I’m just warming up. My birthday this weekend bitch, I’m bout to be cuttin’ the fuck up.”

“I ain’t gon eva be this young n fine again so what’s the point in acting like a old lady,” she later commented, assumably on her decision to go out in public and show her ass — literally.

The “BIG 1NE” artist shared that there were no hard feelings between her and her opponent after she tore Focus up with her clappas. Sevyn said that after she won the dance-off, she and the other twerker shared a high-five.

The winner has basked in the online glory of her ass-shaking win since her clip went viral. See more of her tweets below.

