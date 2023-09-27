MadameNoire Featured Video

Gymnastics Ireland is facing backlash and racism accusations after one of its former officials seemingly snubbed a young Black gymnast during a medal ceremony in a now-viral clip.

The incident occurred in March 2022, but a clip shared on X Sept. 22 has amassed over 51 million views and garnered over 56,100 retweets. The Gymnastics Ireland official was placing medals at a GymSTART event and briefly stood in front of the young Black girl, who looked eager to receive her athletic honor. Instead, the official passed over the bright-eyed gymnast — and the latter watched the adult give out medals to all the white girls beside her.

GymSTART, according to Gymnastics Ireland, is an extracurricular program “designed to drive participation… by creating a safe, progressive and fun environment for all…”

X users questioned and condemned the actions shown in the video by the adult passing out medals. People wanted to know who the official was and why she didn’t grace the young Black gymnast with a medal like all of her peers.

In addition to harshly criticizing the alleged display of racism, others expressed sadness regarding the change in the little girl’s face from excitement to what looked like confusion and disappointment.

One of those who weighed in on the heartbreaking clip was the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics herself, Simone Biles. Currently the most decorated American female gymnast to date, Biles revealed in the tweet’s replies that the young girl’s parents had reached out to her amid the clip going viral.

“It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video,” Biles shared. “There is no room for racism in any sport or at all!!!!”

Gymnastics Ireland claimed in a Sept. 22 statement that it’s official “accepted fully that what had happened had not been acceptable, but stressed that it had not been intentional.”

The sports organization said the young gymnast received her medal before she left the GymSTART event. It noted that her family initially declined the official’s request to apologize in person.

The Irish gymnastics organizer claimed that it received a complaint from the child’s parents, “immediately contacted” the family and launched an internal investigation. Gymnastics Ireland added that following mediation, “independently facilitated by Sports Disputes Solutions Ireland [SDSI],” a resolution” between the family and the organization’s official came in August 2023.

“We have always been and will continue to be a very inclusive sport with a very diverse community of members covering all races, ages, genders, sexualities and socio-economic groups,” noted the organization, with over 36,000 members who are predominantly children and teens.

Gymnastics Ireland clarified in a follow-up message shared Sept. 24 that international judge Mairead Kavanagh wasn’t the one who snubbed the young Black competitor.

“To suggest otherwise, as has been the case by some individuals, is potentially defamatory, and Gymnastics Ireland is bringing the matter to the attention to the Gardai (Irish police),” warned the organization.

The Irish Times detailed that the Gymnastics Ireland official at the center of the controversy decided against renewing her contract with the organization in August 2022.

The publication specified that the parents’ initial complaint to the organization alleged “racist behavior.” The source also quoted Gymnastics Ireland, who claimed the family, at one point, said they “would not be engaging in the [mediation] process and were seeking legal advice.”

Gymnastics Ireland reportedly failed to attend the SDSI mediation, according to t he Guardian’s Sept. 24 report.

The child’s mother spoke with the outlet and faulted the gymnastics organization for its 18-month public silence on the alleged racism.

“It’s unbelievable that you treat a little girl this way,” said the protective mother. “It’s a systemic problem because when you [Gymnastics Ireland] don’t speak out, the message is that you are happy for it to go on.”

“We are often the only Black family at gymnastics events, and this has been very hurtful for us,” she noted in a statement shared by Irish Independent. “Now eight million people have seen the video. From Pakistan to Ethiopia, they can see this was wrong, but Gymnastics Ireland still can’t accept it and say sorry.”

All parties involved remain unidentified at this time, and the family wants to prioritize the child’s privacy and well-being, especially from racist hate.

RELATED CONTENT: “Family To Receive $2M Settlement Over 10-Year-Old Izzy Tichenor’s Suicide Following Racist, Ableist Bullying At School”