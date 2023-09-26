MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star Shekinah Anderson is expanding her business portfolio with a new venture. On Sept. 21, the celebrity hairstylist announced that her Revival Funeral Home service was “open for business” in Manchester, Georgia.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the entrepreneur listed all of the services available at Revival and what customers could expect working with her trusted team of funeral planners.

“From planning to final farewell, we’re here for you every step of the way,” the reality TV star penned. “Together, we create a meaningful tribute to a life that will never be forgotten.”

On the Revival Funeral Home website, the company vowed to help families with “burials, entombments and interments” and the emotional aspect of planning a funeral.

“Our peaceful and intimate setting becomes a place where people find closure, joy, renewal and togetherness. And that’s the most rewarding part of what we do. That is what we love most,” the company added.

In addition to funeral planning, Revival Funeral Home will also offer grieving families cremation and obituary services for their lost loved ones.

After Shekinah announced the big news, fans and friends congratulated the haircare guru.

“My friend is a BOSSSSSS OWNER. Congratulations,” Shekinah’s Love & Hip-Hop co-star Spice wrote. “I’m so proud.”

Another fan commented, “This is great. You always said you wanted to open a funeral home. Congratulations!!!”

Fellow hairstylist Deedy Hair penned, “Girl… Look at God. I told you it was a bigger plan!”

In July, Shekinah closed on her funeral home property.

“Not only did I close, but it is paid off. No mortgage, no rent, IT’S MINE!” the star captioned an Instagram video of herself proudly stepping into her new funeral home on July 13.

“These last three years have been PURE HELL for me. But today, I put the past, hurt, betrayal, & LIES behind me. ME, SHEKINAH JO IDA ANDERSON, is the OWNER of my building,” she added. “I am grateful & excited about what God has in store for me.”

During an Instagram live session, Shekinah gave fans a funeral home tour.

“This my little hallway, this my chapel, another room,” the business beauty said as she ran from room to room in excitement. The Candy Brown YouTube channel reposted the video on July 13.

“I got to do a lot of work in here, and I’m fittin’ to do it!” the funeral home owner declared. “And no one is too far. I don’t care what city you’re in. You’re not too far from me.”

Later in the video, Shekinah promised she would never use her fame to “get over on people.”

“I’m going to guarantee the best work. Take the ghetto girl out and look at my heart. Okay, I’m not here to get over on people. I’m not here to overcharge you people. I’m not here to do anything. I’m actually here to service you.”

Before ending the session, the Love & Hip-Hop star warned a few shady local funeral home owners to “be careful.”

“Keep it cute. Don’t speak on me because I think I know all y’all business… Stay over there,” she added. “I’m gonna stay over here. All that hating shit, I don’t need it because I don’t hate you.”

