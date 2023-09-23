MadameNoire Featured Video

Temple University’s Acting President JoAnne A. Epps, the first Black woman in the school’s history to do so, fell ill on stage during an institution-related memorial service and was later pronounced dead Sept. 19.

Epps, 72, was scheduled to speak at the memorial service of art curator, historian and author Charles L. Blockson, who organized the extensive Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple’s Sullivan Hall.

After slumping over in her chair and being carried out of the venue, Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, a Black professor and senior associate dean at the university, resumed the late educator’s speech. The latter learned of Epps’ death amid the Blockson memorial service, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

At Temple University Hospital, Epps was pronounced dead at around 3:15 p.m. The Associated Press noted that a doctor described what the educational leader suffered as a “sudden episode.” The late scholar’s cause of death remains unknown. Epps worked at Temple for almost four decades as the law school’s dean and provost. She took on the role of Acting President in April at the request of the school’s board, despite her plans to retire. Her move into the position came after the resignation of Jason Wingard, the university’s first Black president.

“We are not aware that President Epps had any health issues,” Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Temple, Ken Kaiser, reportedly said during a press conference.

Temple is holding a viewing for those who want to pay their respects at the Liacouras Center Sept. 28, according to NBC Philadelphia . A celebration of life will be hosted at the same venue the following day, from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.

Epps will be laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to the outlet, the institution is establishing two memorial funds in Epps’ honor. The JoAnne A. Epps Beasley School of Law Scholarship and The JoAnne A. Epps Undergraduate Scholarship will be granted to students who exemplify “the values Epps embodied.”

Temple’s Beasley School of Law established the JoAnne A. Epps Fellowship in Drug Policy and Substance Use Treatment earlier this year. According to Dean Rachel Rebouché, the program is designed “to make a significant difference in the lives of people struggling with addiction and its related social harms.”

The late titan in education and law was also a wife to L. Harrison Jay, whom she leaves behind.

Epps was a Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania native who previously studied at Yale University and Trinity College. She amassed many titles throughout her career in the academic and law worlds due to her knowledge and commitment as a professor, legal author and educational leader.

Moreover, she received the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Diversity Award in 2014 — and in 2011, both the Minority Business Leader Award and Torchbearer Award for outstanding leadership in law.

The late and beloved scholar’s untimely and heartbreaking death has sparked conversation online about how Black women step up in workplace environments. See the discussion and condolences below.

