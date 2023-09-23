MadameNoire Featured Video

Charli Baltimore claimed she didn’t know she was The Notorious B.I.G’s side chick when she was dating the prolific rapper in the mid-90s. During an interview on Vlad TV Sept. 15, the Philly native revealed that she began seeing the hip-hop icon when he was still married to Faith Evans.

“They were separated from what he said,” Charli, 49, clarified.

“From his account, you know, they got married really fast, and they separated. So, I was going off what he was telling me. And then, I’m young as hell, you know, I don’t really know … You want to believe what somebody tells you that you like.”

The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith met at a Bad Boy Records photo shoot in 1994, according to Vibe. During his iconic 1997 cover story with the outlet, the Brooklyn native revealed he and the R&B crooner wed within 8 days of knowing each other, although his former wife later claimed that they said “I do” within two months.

Shortly before Biggie’s death in 1997, Faith parted ways with the rapper, reportedly due to his infidelity with Charli and Lil Kim.

Charli reportedly met the emcee in 1995 at a show in her hometown of Philly. Initially, their relationship started out friendly, but over time, the pair formed a romantic connection.

The “Money” hitmaker wasn’t rapping professionally when she first met Biggie, but she loved writing poetry. Biggie saw talent and promise in Charli’s pen game when she made a freestyle referencing a few scandalous voicemails that the rapper received from random women while they were dating.

The matriarch discovered the eyebrow-raising voicemails after she found out the code to the “Juicy” rhymer’s phone.

“When he got caught with the girls…I made a whole rap about everything I had heard on the voicemails. He was like,’ You really have skills.’’’ So, in my mind, I’m like,’ Yeah, okay, you’re just saying anything to deflect off the situation,’ but he was serious.”

Biggie advised the former Murder Inc. artist to keep honing her lyrical talent.

“’I think that you should try to write a rhyme every day, you’re gonna get nicer, you’re gonna get nicer,”‘ he said, according to Charli. “And he was serious. You know, he wasn’t just trying to like, placate me…He was dead serious. So, that’s basically what I started doing.”

At one point, Charli was rumored to have beef with Lil Kim due to her affair with The Notorious B.I.G.

When Vlad asked the artist if she knew Biggie was creepin’ with the “Queen B” when they filmed the music video for “Get Money,” the rhymer claimed she “didn’t know.”

Without going into detail, Charli told Vlad that she would often see the Brooklyn-bred rapper when she was on tour with Big.

“I would come on the road, and we would see each other, you know, we did the “Get Money” video together. Obviously, we crossed paths, not a lot, but I definitely have seen her.”

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mom disclosed to Charli that Faith Evans was expecting a baby with her husband.

In 1996, Faith and Biggie welcomed their son C.J. Wallace. During her candid sit down with Vlad, the ‘90s hitmaker claimed that she found out about C.J. through the rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

“His mom was telling him, ‘You need to tell her what’s going on, and I guess he was kind of scared to tell me.’”

Charli told Vlad she was “in shock” when Voletta dropped the truth about C.J.

“I mean, we would have moments in our relationship where we would break up for short periods of time. I think the longest was maybe a month, two months, but you know, we definitely would have our little spats and go into our on-again-off-again stage,” the former rapper said.

According to the star, Faith and the Brooklynite had C.J. while they were on a break.

“So, he basically said it was a break baby?” Vlad asked the femcee, to which she replied:

“Well, you know, guys are gonna say whatever they need to say to make themselves look less at fault when they know they’re really at fault. I wasn’t there. I don’t know exactly what happened.”

During an interview on the 2022 BET docuseries The Murder Inc. Story, Charli revealed that she was signed shortly after Biggie’s death in 1997.

“His vision was to start a group called The Commission. Unfortunately, due to his death, we weren’t able to do that, but his partner at the time kinda picked up where he left off and signed me to my first deal,” the hip-hop star said.

Charli dropped her debut album, Cold as Ice, in 1999, which spawned hits like “Money” and “Stand Up.”

The talented rhymer went on to sign with Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. She appeared on Ja Rule’s “Down Ass Bitch” and Ashanti’s “Rain On Me (Remix)” before she snagged a Grammy nomination in 2003.

Faith Evans has been an open book about the ups and downs of her relationship with Biggie.

In a 2014 interview with Vlad TV, the “Love Like This” singer confirmed that she was still seeing the hip-hop powerhouse around the time the “Get Money” video dropped. She also confirmed that Kim was canoodling with her late husband.

Four years later, the 50-year-old powerhouse dropped a little shade at Charli for dating Biggie during an interview on the Drink Champs podcast in 2018.

