Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, was ordered to serve 120 days of home detention after he allegedly threatened Offset in a viral video that surfaced Sept. 16. Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff confirmed the news on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to the court order —which was approved Wednesday in the Central District Court of California—Petty was slammed with home detention after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” thus violating his probation.

The order was issued by Chief Probation Officer Natasha Alexander-Mingo and approved by Los Angeles District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald.

According to the filing, Petty’s home detention will allow officials to monitor his activities and will “limit his movements.” It will also “provide a sanction for his non-compliance and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and evaluate his current status in the community,” the court order noted.

In a follow-up post, shared to X Sept. 21, Cuniff revealed that the probation officer and judge did not need “an outside report” or complaint to issue Petty home detention.

“Here’s a key line: “The supervisee and defense counsel consent to modification and waive a personal appearance before the Court.” That means Petty didn’t even try to fight this,” she added.

The Offset and Petty beef allegedly stemmed from an issue that occurred during the VMAs.

In several viral video clips that surfaced Saturday, Petty and his corny entourage recorded themselves standing outside a New York City hotel where Offset was allegedly staying, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

For over 10 minutes, the New York native and his petty goons taunted and threatened Offset, daring him to “pull up.”

“Offset, where you at?” one of the men in Petty’s entourage shouted.

Another one of Petty’s friends named Sturdy claimed that the Migos alum tried to “come at” him during the Video Music Awards (VMAs) Sept 12. The loud and annoying pal of Petty alleged that he did “nothing” to warrant animosity from the “Motor Sport” star.

Pumped up by his gang of goons, in one clip, Petty shouted, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, pussy…let’s play.”

Eventually, the offensive clips made their way back to Offset, who seemed unbothered by the group’s trolling. In a video posted to social media, Offset laughed about the threats. “I’m getting off a jet…these niggas broke,” the “Versace” hitmaker said as he hopped off a fancy private jet.

After the news of Petty’s home detention was confirmed, users on X had a field day clowning the New Yorker. Netizens quickly gathered the father of one for stepping out of line while on probation.

One user wrote, “A sex offender, who violated parole and posted threatening videos on IG, on Nicki’s dime, needs to be in the house.”

Another person commented, “The funniest part is learning Offset, and Cardi B didn’t pursue this at all. This was all the judge after seeing the videos.”

Sturdy shed more light on what led to the dispute.

In a since-deleted video reposted by TeaWithTia on Saturday, Sturdy alleged that Offset DM’ed him after he saw a video of him and Petty at the VMAs. He allegedly took issue with Nicki Minaj’s husband, saying, “Waiting for one of y’all niggas to act stupid.”

“That was all that was said. Now, I guess Cardi wrote something in regards to she ‘didn’t even flinch’ or whatever,” Sturdy added.

Check out the screenshot of Sturdy and Offset’s alleged DM exchange below.



In July 2022, Petty was sentenced to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California. In 1995, he was convicted for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl and spent four years in prison for the egregious crime.



