MadameNoire Featured Video

Angelica Ross promised to share more about the racism she’s faced as a Black trans woman in Hollywood — although she’s accepted Emma Roberts’ apology for alleged transphobia.

The actress and TransTech Social entrepreneur shared Sept. 20 on X that her American Horror Story: 1984 co-star apologized and acknowledging her on-set “behavior was not that of an ally.” Ross added she’d leave room for Roberts “to do better and support social justice causes.”

On Sept. 19, Ross alleged on Instagram Live that “Miss E.R.,” aka Emma Roberts, intentionally misgendered her. The Black actress — a transgender woman and advocate of the LGBQTIA community — claimed Roberts’ generally problematic behavior contributed to a hostile work environment.

Ross recalled that during an on-set moment with her co-star, Roberts jokingly told AHS director John J. Gray that the Black actress was “being mean.” Roberts’ comment allegedly caused Gray to say, “Okay, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.”

“Then [Roberts] looks at me, and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?'” explained Ross, highlighting that the pronoun Roberts used only acknowledged one of them as women. “And she turns around like this and covers her mouth. I’m staring at her, looking her dead ass in the [camera]. And I’m like trying to process [what] the fuck she just said…. My blood is boiling…”

Elsewhere in the Live, Ross added the white actress was was known for “playing mind games” with people on set.

The tech world entrepreneur starred in AHS 1984, Season 9, and Season 10, Double Feature . Her claims about Roberts, who’s starred in five seasons of the FX anthology series, came one day after she accused show creator Ryan Murphy of ghosting her idea for an all-Black women-led season.

Ross claimed Murphy’s behavior ultimately cost her financially and professionally. She explained that the delay in response from Murphy prevented her from working with Marvel due to fear of a possible conflict.

In a Sept. 18 tweet, the social justice advocate added that she experienced racism on the AHS set.

On Sept. 21, Ross shut down haters who think she brought up Roberts’ allegedly transphobic comment for 15 minutes of fame.

The Pose alum told online trolls to put some respect on her name. She said, “My first Emmy nomination was in 2016! I’m a globally recognized human rights advocate. I don’t need fame, honey. Y’all can keep that.”

Earlier that day, she added that she was “leaving Hollywood.”

The 42-year-old didn’t disclose any reasons for her departure but fierily said, “I suggest you and your faves play nice, cuz I’m a Black trans woman with nothing to lose.”

The multihyphenate also said that the years post filming AHS “have been a nightmare” the world doesn’t have the full story about. “This is about a SERIES of events that tell a different kind of horror story. People on here are being unpaid extras whose inhumanity is frightening. Just know I’m prepared to face every demon,” she warned.

The TransTech Social founder claimed that she’d make more of her side of the story public eventually.

RELATED CONTENT: “Angelica Ross Reveals She Ended Eight Year Engagement After Fiancé Asked Her To Keep Her Transgender Identity A Secret”