Pose actress Angelica Ross alleged American Horror Story creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy obstructed her from making a Marvel bag, dropping receipts Monday, Sept. 18.

Without mentioning any names, Ross exposed Murphy’s lousy professionalism on X, presenting receipts of him allegedly leaving her on read after teasing her with the opportunity of an AHS season starring Black women. It was evident Ross was referring to Murphy because screenshots of the emails showed the producer’s first name, and they were discussing AHS.

Ross added that Marvel had contacted her numerous times with opportunities, but she couldn’t assuredly say she was available without clearing things up with AHS. That required Murphy to respond to her, which he reportedly never did.

“After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response, I sent one last email in Feb 2020 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show,” Ross tweeted with a screenshot of the email attached. “Mind you, Marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since. #SAGAFTRAstrike.”

Under that post, Ross said a “white director” was moping when he informed her that he didn’t think he was returning next season because there had “been a ‘change in direction.'”

“I just smiled knowing what it was, but trust, some folks weren’t thrilled cuz they knew I’d press for Black directors, writers…AS PER MY EMAIL.”

The receipts date back to July 2020, when Murphy emailed Ross to notify her that he was going forward with her idea of an AHS season starring Black women, listing the names of people he thought would be perfect for the starring roles.

“Remember your idea about a HORROR season starring black women? Well, I’m doing it,” Murphy reportedly wrote in the email. “Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers’ room in the fall.”

The 57-year-old producer asked who Ross believed he should add to the cast, listing off Ross, Keke Palmer and Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe.

Grateful for the opportunity, Ross suggested numerous Black actresses she thought made the cut, like Lynn Whitfield (A Thin Line Between Love and Hate), Debbi Morgan (Eve’s Bayou), Alfre Woodard (The Family That Preys), and more.

As Ross explained, COVID-19 caused a delay in filming. But when 2022 arrived, Ross still hadn’t heard back from Murphy, causing the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises to send her final email.

“Good morning. Up cleaning and organizing and thinking about what season 11’s focus could be, and then just thought maybe just ask you that when that formulates if I could be on the producing side as well. I think I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to do a Black lead cast.”

No word.

Instead of Murphy giving the actress the courtesy of responding, his ghosting possibly cost her an incredible opportunity with Marvel, who reportedly attempted to contact her numerous times during that period.

According to Ross, she tried to get her agent to tell Marvel she was available, but doing so would’ve caused an issue. Ross stated that “series regular contracts” required permission from the show and network.

“No show wants to hire you as a LEAD when another show can call you away at any moment. So, my agent called, and they could never give us an answer as to if I was available. Found out for myself,” Ross wrote.

If AHS and FOX conveyed to Marvel that she wasn’t available after her agents said she was, it could negatively impact Ross’ acting career.

But since Murphy and AHS couldn’t give her answers, Marvel’s opportunity passed.

The 42-year-old actress clarified to her X followers that she didn’t give any fucks about exposing the BS she endured, explaining it took over a year to process it all and speak about it “without crying or getting too angry.” Ross also implied she had more receipts to show.

The Claws actress expressed solidarity with the writers’ strike, explaining she endured racist and transphobic remarks from a co-star onset but was told it was considered “free speech.”