Al Roker and Deborah Roberts just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary with a trip down memory lane.

The couple shared celebratory Instagram posts for their special day Sept. 16. Roker included throwback photos from the couple’s wedding in 1995, plus other photos of the wedded duo and their children.

The Today show co-anchor reflected on the wedding vows he and Roberts promised each other almost 30 years ago. The father of three said “the greatest gift” his wife has given him is their family.

Deborah’s slideshow of love included several more recent snapshots of the couple.

The ABC News correspondent warmly recalled that she and Roker embarked on their love story, “beginning with a few jitters, great excitement and hearts brimming with hope.”

“And it has been one great adventure. This last year has taught us to cherish each moment. You are mine…. I am yours. And where you are, I am too. Happy anniversary, my dearest. Let’s keep making memories, @alroker,” she penned.

Under their posts, the couple received congratulatory messages on their anniversary from Octavia Spencer, Kenan Thompson, Joy Bauer, Katie Couric, Holly Robinson Peete, and many more.

Roker, 69, doubled down on his love for his wife in a post celebrating her 63rd birthday. His short but sweet caption thanked Roberts again for “the gift of family” she’d given him. The duo’s brood includes daughter Leila, 24, son Nicholas, 21, and daughter Courtney, 35, whom Roker shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

“You’re just getting warmed up,” the Today weatherman added underneath a photo of the two sharing a toast.

Roker’s birthday post also included a stunning snapshot of the couple sporting smiles and another of their happy family.

The origins of Roker and Roberts’ romance are rooted in the news world, according to People. The outlet detailed that they met at NBC before the correspondent took her talents to ABC for a time.

Throughout their 28-year-long marriage, the couple faced adversity in the face of Roker’s health battles.

In 2020, the meteorologist shared his prostate cancer diagnosis and later underwent surgery. Then, in November 2022, he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

At the time of the latter health issue, Roberts commented underneath a post of her husband’s and said she was “grateful” for “the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner.”

