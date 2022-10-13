MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are celebrating the love they share after 25 years of marriage.

The Hollywood couple posted footage from an anniversary party they had on Oct. 1 ahead of their actual anniversary on the 12th.

Bassett and Vance uploaded identical posts with the same loving reflection on their union.

“25 years… When we first got married, we couldn’t wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we’ve come!” the couple captioned their mutual post. “As Frankie says, ‘Joy and pain are like sunshine and rain…’ Whew! He sure was right!”

“We’ve had ups, we’ve had downs; we gained two amazing children, but lost cherished family members and friends…,” the statement continued. “We’ve had successes, we’ve had failures; we’ve had spectacular wins, we’ve had devastating losses…. But through it all there’s been one, beautiful constant: We’ve always had each other!”

Their post concluded, “Thank you God for each and everyone one of these 25 years! We can’t wait to do 25 more! 10/12/1997 🔒❤️.”

The couple’s teenage twins took the mic and stood behind their parents as the couple cut a cake covered in roses in the footage of the anniversary party’s highlights

Bassett and Vance shared a dance and stood side by side as they warmly thanked their attendees for being witnesses to their love.

“Thank you to each and every soul and soul that’s here, every face that I glance upon. You mean so much to us,” said Bassett.

Congrats to the Hollywood power couple on their milestone wedding anniversary. We wish them continued success, romance and happiness in their future.

