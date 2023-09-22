MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique’s recent call to action for CBS requested the network’s solidarity in helping her and other stars of The Parkers receive fairer compensation.

The Hollywood vet passionately name-dropped the network while sitting next to her husband, Sidney Hicks, in a video shared on Instagram September 19. Mo’Nique noted that there had been attempts to “convince” the show’s cast that the series “made no money.”

Sidney said executive producers previously alluded that the show’s five-year production costs were “under $70 million.” Still, as of old participation statements, its profit showed that “the program made over $700 million.”

Based on those numbers, Sidney implied that it was impossible the series was in a deficit of around a billion dollars, leaving it unable to pay the cast fairer residuals.

Mo’Nique claimed that when Dave Chapelle had a “bad deal” with CBS, things were worked out to get him a fairer contract and “what he rightfully deserved.”

“So, what we’re asking you, CBS, is can you please treat these two Black women fairly?” she asked. “What we’re asking you, CBS [is] don’t pay us anymore, but don’t pay us any less… So, we’re asking you, and when we say community, we mean community as in the ones that’s fighting for equality. Will you stand with us? CBS, will you treat us fairly?”

Mo’Nique highlighted in the clip that she stands with the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood for fairer contracts.

The comedienne emphasized that The Parkers, led by her and Countess Vaughn, has been on air for 24 years. The UPN show ran from 1999 to 2004 and filmed over 100 episodes — which is usually the standard for syndication eligibility. The series is available on multiple streaming sites, including Netflix, BET+, Amazon Prime Video and more.

“The Parkers was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels. To further make my point, the executive producers of The Parkers took legal action for the same concerns that I have, and they’ve already settled,” noted Mo’Nique.

Countess followed up on Mo’Nique and Sidney’s video with one of her own, shared September 19.

The 45-year-old actress implored those responsible to give the cast their due money. She compared the lack of residuals received to if a company unfairly stopped paying its employees.

“You would be mad if you worked all week, and when it’s time to get you your check, they go, ‘Oh, the last other checks, that should cover it. We paid you already.’ But did you get me for my services now?” the Countess expressed. “Today? All the days that you have played our episodes? Pay that.”

As MadameNoire reported, Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against CBS, Paramount Pictures and Big Ticket Productions in April over unpaid compensation from The Parkers. In her suit, the actress argued that the series’ cast hasn’t shared “in the fruits of [the show’s] success,” which helped the media production companies “retain millions.”

