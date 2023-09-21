MadameNoire Featured Video

Amara La Negra just teased visuals for her latest dance single, aptly named, “Menea Tu Culo.”

The song’s upbeat and catchy pulse pairs well with its title — which translates to “Shake Your Ass.” Amara gave her followers a good look at her ass-shaking skills and juicy derriere in a snippet of the song’s visuals, which she posted on Instagram Sept. 19.

The mother of two looked snatched and sexy in a skin-tight black catsuit with mesh-paneling cutouts. Instead of her signature large afro, the beauty of Dominican descent rocked a wet look styled in a bob.

“NEW MUSIC #ComingSoon 👅 MENEA TU CULO 🍑 @amaralanegraaln x @dixsonwaz x @djalexisprod NUEVO HIT DEL VERANO DISPONIBLE EN TU PLATAFORMA FAVORITA,” Amara captioned the post on Instagram.

“Menea Tu Culo” is the first new music fans have gotten from Amara in around two years. The song was brought to life with the additions of DJ Alexis and Dixson Wax.

The Love & Hip Hop star put out a string of singles back in 2021, including “Pompis,” “Pokito,” “I Don’t Mind,” “TikTok,” and “Muevéte.” All the aforementioned songs were collaborative efforts with fellow Latin and global artists. The only solo single she put out that year was “Heart Breaker.”

Her last album, Unstoppable, came out in 2019. Its tracks included “Insecure” and “Celebra” featuring Messiah.

The Secrets of the Indomitable star frequently shows off her dancing skills on Instagram.

Her feed includes posts of herself and other Black beauties shaking their assets and light-heartedly living life to the fullest, one dance step at a time.

The talented Dominican entertainer is also on the latest season of Univision’s Mira Quién Baila — the Latin version of Dancing With The Stars .

Amara was on Season 7 of the show back in 2019 and got to second place. The win ultimately went to model and Miss Dominican Republic 2015, Clarissa Molina.

The reality star joyfully announced her return to the show in August.

“I’m back, baby! On the Spanish version of Dancing With The Stars — Mira Quién Baila — on @univision in October! I’ve been holding on to the secret for months!” she wrote. “Super excited to finally let the world know! This time, I am dancing for my daughters @lasroyaltwins. They are my biggest inspiration and motivation! Everything I do, I do it for them! I want my babies to be proud of me! I will push myself to the end of me. This time, I have something to really prove!”

Season 10 of Mira Quién Baila premieres Oct. 1.

