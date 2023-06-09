MadameNoire Featured Video

Along with some dance moves, Amara La Negra flaunted the beautiful dark skin she was blessed with in the latest Instagram video she posted.

The 32-year-old Dominican-American singer uploaded a clip June 9 of herself and two friends. With Amara’s gorgeous frame in the middle, the trio did a short and sweet choreographed dance routine to the song “Estoy Aqui.” The 2019 banger by MC Fioti, Mr. Vegas and Topo La Maskara featured vocals from the beloved Love & Hip Hop star.

In the post’s caption, the mother of two celebrated the melanin-rich skin she’s in. The bilingual songstress penned her Black is beautiful-esque message in Spanish before she wrote out song lyrics from “Estoy Aqui.”

“Bailando Con mi negra bella @amaralanegraaln @heidy305 @arman305. Pronto en @beat305rt. Ayyyyy Toy aquí. Voy pa’ lla.”

Her caption translated to: “Dancing with my beautiful Black @amaralanegraaln @heidy305 @arman305 Soon on @beat305 Ayyyyy I’m here. I’m going there #amaralanegra #armandonheidy”

Amara has proudly uplifted her skin tone as a reflection of her Afro-Latina heritage since she gained mainstream appeal during her first season on Love & Hip Hop: Miami back in 2018.

“Not all Latinas look like J.Lo or Sofia Vergara or Shakira,” she said during her first episode. “So, where are the women that look like myself?”

Shortly after she hit the scene, the performer had to defend the authenticity of her rich complexion.

At the time, bizarre trolls accused Amara of darkening her appearance to stand out in the music industry.

“It’s funny that I even have to go through this and show you baby pictures or videos to prove to blogs and people on social media that my skin color is not airbrushed or spray tanned, nor do I take melanin shots to be black!” the beauty wrote on Instagram. “This shit is hilarious.”

