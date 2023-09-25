MadameNoire Featured Video

Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Josh Demas from Season 4 of Love Is Blind are reportedly no longer together, and some fans believe the couple was slammed with a heavy dose of karma for sabotaging their engagements.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Bonds, 27, revealed that she and Demas, 32, had broken up – two weeks after their explosive episode of Love Is Blind: After the Altar aired Sept 1.

In the season finale, Bonds sat down for a candid chat with Monica Rodriguez–her best friend and Demas’ ex-fiancée. According to Bonds, the 31-year-old project engineer was pissed off when she tried to confront Rodriguez about her “messy” Instagram post that shed light on her failed engagement with Demas.

“[I’m] still sick about it, lowkey. I love that man,” Bonds told fans on Instagram, according to a video reposted by RealityAshley on TikTok Sept. 19. “I was like, ‘Damn, I had all these life plans with you, you know? And then you just don’t even care,’ and I’m like, that’s crazy, over a conversation with somebody? — It don’t matter.”

Bonds tried “everything” to mend her relationship with Demas, but she couldn’t break through to the MMA fighter.

“What’s crazy is that looking back at these messages, I look like a begging ass bitch, and what’s crazy is, I ain’t never begged nobody to be with me. I ain’t never been on no weird shit.”

“It is what it is,” she added.

According to a screenshot obtained by Reality Ashley, Demas also took to social media to confirm the split. The 31-year-old reality TV star claimed that he and Bonds “both agreed” to end their relationship.

“Having a relationship in front of the world was not easy at times, but I want to thank everybody for supporting us,” he allegedly penned. “The entire experience has been a blessing, and I’m glad I got to meet an incredible person such as Jackie.”

What happened between Bonds, Demas and Rodriguez?

Bonds, Demas and Rodriguez were entangled in a tense love triangle on Season 4 of Love Is Blind. During the After the Altar special, Demas revealed that he proposed to Rodriguez in the pods due to their strong connection, but their engagement wasn’t filmed in front of cameras.

Sadly, their feelings for each other did not last. During a confessional, Demas said that he and the elementary school teacher went their separate ways after he caught feelings for Bonds – who severed her engagement with her ex-fiancé Marshall Glaze earlier in the season.

He claimed they were “cool for about a year” after he began dating Bonds and that she would often hang out with him and the dental assistant. Still, things allegedly turned sour between the two when Rodriguez took to Instagram on April 17 to share why her engagement with the jiu-jitsu expert fell apart.

Without tagging him in the post, the 31-year-old educator said she felt “torn” on her engagement day. She didn’t want to have “second thoughts” about walking down the aisle with Demas.

“I wasn’t at peace with my decision and ended our engagement shortly after filming,” she penned.

Bonds thought Rodriguez was being “vindictive” during the finale when she shared her honest post about the engagement. She also accused her former bestie of running to the media and talking smack about Demas.

Things got heated between the duo when Demas came over to confront his ex-fiancée. He claimed that the elementary school teacher was looking for “clout” online. All three parties left the show feeling heated, upset and frustrated.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many netizens could smell Demas and Bonds’ breakup coming from a mile away. One user called the dental assistant “a dummy” for breaking off her engagement with Glaze– who treated her with love and respect—even when her challenging behavior threatened to tear them apart.

“Jackie went straight for the ain’t shit type of niggas she’s used to and then got shocked when she got the results she got,” the user added. Another person on X claimed that the breakup was karma’s way of getting back at Bonds for breaking up with Glaze.

“Josh from Love Is Blind season four broke up with Jackie, and I don’t wanna laugh at someone’s heartbreak, but tbh. Karma,” the netizen penned.

Bonds said she wasn’t ready for Glaze.

During an interview with Extra in April, Bonds admitted that she wasn’t ready for Marshall’s love.

“I chose Marshall because we talked more about our emotions,” the 27-year-old told Extra’s Rachel Lindsey. Bonds wanted to find a partner that was different from someone she would typically be attracted to.

“Josh was what I was always used to, so I was like, let me go ahead and switch it up and see if I need to be with somebody a little softer.”

During the Love Is Blind reunion in April, Bonds claimed that her relationship with Glaze shattered after he allegedly called her a transphobic slur. Glaze admitted to making a snide insult about his ex’s appearance but insisted that he never used a transphobic slur.

Wow, what a hot mess.

Sitting in on the reunion via video chat, Demas and Bonds revealed that they received death threats after their explosive love story took social media by storm.

