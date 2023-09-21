MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Scrappy is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Billie Jean “BJ” Thomas Richardson.

On Sept. 15, the Love & Hip-Hop reality star took to Instagram to pay homage to his beloved “granny” with a beautiful carousel featuring precious moments of the stunning matriarch.

One photo captured the rapper as a child, dressed in his school uniform as he smiled alongside BJ and his father, Darryl Richardson Sr.

“I love my granny. I’m definitely going to miss you, and sorry I was such a spoiled crybaby as a kid with you, lol,” the rapper penned. “That’s my pops right there #BigDarryl lol @pastorrichieray255.”

In the comments section, fans showered Scrap with love and sent their condolences. Some netizens couldn’t believe how much the Atlanta native resembled his father.

“My condolences,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another fan commented, “May your grandmother rest peacefully.”

A third user chimed in, “My condolences. Wow, you and your dad are twins.”

According to a funeral pamphlet shared on the rapper’s Instagram page Sept. 18, BJ died Sept. 9. The cause of her death remains unclear.

Scrappy and his family held a funeral service for the beautiful matriarch on Monday.

“We sent you off right, granny. You’re still my dove, and when I think of you, it’s all peaceful and laughs. I’m going to miss you, and I’m always and forever your ‘sugar pie darling,'” the hip-hop artist wrote.

Lil Scrappy shed a few tears after announcing his grandmother’s death.

On Sept. 9, the “Head Bussa” artist teared up on social media as he reflected on the painful loss of BJ.

“Shit man, I can’t stop crying,” Scrappy said as he wiped away tears from his eyes, according to a video obtained by 9MagTV.

Play

“Man, big loss today. My granny, man. This is a hard loss to just digest and take. But what I do want to say is I appreciate everybody that sent their condolences. But for the people that do know me and the people that act like they were so in love with my granny and they loved my granny and all that man, f–k y’all because y’all didn’t even check up on me to see if I was alright. God bless y’all, but f–k y’all.”

Lil Scrappy shared another adorable throwback photo of his grandma in 2020.

In 2020, Lil Scrappy took to Instagram to show BJ some love with a throwback photo. The adorable picture captured the loving granny holding the rapper as a young toddler.

“Me and my granny BJ. I’m her sugar pie darling, and she will always be my BJ. Love you, granny,” he wrote. “I’m glad you’re still moving and grooving and got me looking sexy ’cause I get it from you, lol. Love you, BJ #tbt.”

Two years prior, in 2018, the rapper beamed about how he and his eldest daughter, Emani, inherited their beautiful traits from BJ.

In the photo, a young Emani could be seen smiling brightly alongside her great-grandmother, who appeared to be wearing a sling on her arm. Scrappy revealed that BJ had just returned home from the hospital.

“If you look at my granny, you can see where me and Emani get it from. That face, lol,” the reality TV star captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has experienced a painful loss in his family.

In 2012, Scrappy spoke to VladTV about a near-death experience he had after the passing of his other grandmother, Pat, who died from cancer.

“That was like my mom because she raised me for real,” the rapper said. “When she died, I didn’t know how to deal with that one.”

To cope with the loss of his grandmother, Scrap went to the club and “smoked 1oo blunts.” He also drank an entire bottle by himself. When the rapper woke up the next morning, he couldn’t breathe. Scrap was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

TMZ noted that the rapper suffered from a bad asthma attack.

Watch the full clip below.

Play



RELATED CONTENT: But He’s A Father! The Internet Slams Lil Scrappy After He Shares Corny Clips Of His Divorce Party On Instagram