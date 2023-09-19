MadameNoire Featured Video

Imagine becoming a millionaire after stopping at your local grocery store for a tasty sandwich. Well, that actually happened for one lucky lottery winner on Thursday, Sept. 14. Travis Hall, a 44-year-old resident from Port St. Lucie, Florida, won $5 million after he purchased a winning $20 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off ticket at a Publix in Stuart, Florida.

Hall snagged the winning ticket after purchasing a sub sandwich from Publix.

Hall traveled to the Stuart-based grocery store–which is 10 miles south of Port St. Lucie– to pick up his favorite sub sandwich from the location.

“Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win,” Hall told the Florida Lottery on Thursday. “After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife − my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

According to the Florida Lottery, the odds of winning the Monopoly Doubler are pretty slim– one in 3.02 to be exact, so Hall’s win is a huge feat.

On Thursday, the lucky lottery winner claimed his big cash prize at the Florida Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his dough in a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Publix will also receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling Hall the winning ticket.

Edwin Castro of Los Angeles won the largest lottery prize in history.

In November 2022, Edwin Castro of California won the largest lottery prize in history after he snagged the winning $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket, according to USA Today. Castro chose to receive a lump sum of $997.6 million when he cashed in on the astounding win in February 2023.

According to the report, after Uncle Sam took federal tax withholdings, Castro “walked away with $628.5 million.”

The lucky lottery winner has been using his mega wealth to purchase real estate around Los Angeles. In March, the millionaire copped a swanky three-story home in the Hollywood Hills for $25.5 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Castro’s ritzy home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a game room, a wine cellar and a movie theater. The hillside pad also features sweeping views of LA and is located near a slew of celebs like Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel.

Castro is also the owner of a chic $4 million Japanese-inspired house in his hometown of Altadena, California. The lucky millionaire brought his winning lottery ticket at a Mobil gas station not too far from his ritzy pad.

Earlier this month, the California native shelled out $47 million for a seven-bedroom home that came loaded with 11 bathrooms, an infinity pool and a koi pond.

Sounds like Castro is living the high life!



