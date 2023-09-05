MadameNoire Featured Video

An influencer is troubled and looking for justice after a man allegedly hit her in the face with a brick after she rejected him.

Rho Bashe describes herself as a “junior scholar and former journalist” in the bio of her TikTok account. Moments directly after the terrifying assault show her crying and angrily asking why none of the onlooking Black men intervened to help or defend her before the situation escalated. She explained that her attacker allegedly tormented her with the brick before hitting her with it because she didn’t give him her phone number. Rho’s details claimed all the male onlookers said and did nothing before letting the rejected aggressor escape.

Seemingly, just after the incident, one of the male bystanders Rho yelled at repeatedly asked her, “What did you want us to do?”

In a follow-up video recorded at the hospital, she tearfully asked, “How is this okay? This is what y’all doin’ to women?”

The incident occurred in Houston, Texas, according to The Shade Room. On TikTok, Rho has updated the internet on the situation and her injuries following the violent abuse she endured.

In a video shared Sept. 5, she said she’s faced “a lot of bullying and bullshit” since making her assault public. Rho claimed her attacker “jumped in a car with a bunch of Black women” and fled the scene.

“Y’all know who he is. Put him out there,” the devastated woman pleaded. “Center his face and then talk about it because he’s the one that got to make a choice. I didn’t get to make a fucking choice.”

The Houston woman also thanked all who amplified her story, defended her and showed her compassion.

UN Women notes that gender-based violence (GBV) includes “harmful acts directed at an individual or a group of individuals based on their gender.”

“It is rooted in gender inequality, the abuse of power and harmful norms. The term is primarily used to underscore the fact that structural, gender-based power differentials place women and girls at risk for multiple forms of violence.”

MADAMENOIRE has previously reported on cases that mirror the aforementioned type of harm. Read more below.

