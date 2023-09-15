MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sept. 11, Beyoncé’s long-time dancers Les Twins, born Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, stepped in to aid the singer when a fan tossed an object on the stage during her Los Angeles performance of her Renaissance tour.

A recent TikTok video showed Beyoncé performing the song “Drunk in Love” when what looked to be an article of clothing landed near her. The video also showed the prompt response from the dancers. One dancer immediately removed the item, and his brother appeared to confront the person who tossed it.

Artists Lil Nas X and Pink have been recorded appearing to dodge items thrown at the stage from audience members. As far back as June, fans have noticed this concert trend.

Some users posted about how they would respond if this happened to Beyoncé. The X user noted, “Nah, I know this is a joke, but I don’t like this cause fans been getting crazy at concerts lately. If somebody [throws] something at Beyoncé, I gotta pull up.”

Another stated, “Throw something at Beyonce on stage and [you’re gonna] see the definition of community policing. #renaissance.”

Fortunately for those X users, Beyoncé’s longtime dancers, also known as “Les Twins,” were there. In fact, according to social media, the twins have been by her side since day one. One X user even jokingly referred to them as her “first set of twins,” and others praised the duo for their quick response in protecting Queen Bey during her “Drunk In Love” performance.

One X user posted, “Why are people buying tickets only to throw things at the artists??? Like STOP! BebeRexha, Cardi, there’s been some other rappers, now Beyoncé…And good for Les Twins, Paris, stand up!”

Another fan proclaimed, “Les Twins will always protect their mother Beyoncé!!!”

Let’s hope Beyoncé or the above-mentioned artists won’t be in need of protection from their audience members again.

Unfortunately, situations like this are not isolated instances. There has been an increase in high-profile artists being subjected to audience members tossing things on stage. In August, an audience member reportedly threw a drink on stage at Cardi B during her Las Vegas performance.

Harry Styles was hit in the eye during his Love On Tour in Los Angeles. These incidents are not relegated to artists from a specific genre. Artists Lil Nas X and Pink have been recorded appearing to dodge items thrown at the stage from audience members as well.

Fortunately, for the fans in the crowd, Queen Bey continued with the show. In the video, it doesn’t appear that the concert was derailed in any capacity– disruptors be damned.