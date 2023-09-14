MadameNoire Featured Video

A “cybersecurity” breach interrupted service for thousands of guests staying at the world-renowned MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas Sept. 11, according to a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The company, which oversees several popular resorts such as Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur and Luxor, claimed that they were “working diligently” to fix the issue with law enforcement.

CNN noted that MGM Resorts International was forced to shut down some of its systems to protect the company and visitors. On Monday, Justin Heath, a guest staying at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, told the news outlet that visitors could not charge purchases to their rooms. Restaurants at the hotel switched from card to cash only, and hotel room keys stopped working, Heath added.

A resort employee, who spoke anonymously, told NBC News that the company began shutting down systems on Sunday, Sept. 10, at around 5 a.m. Company emails, scheduling and phone lines were impacted. Some slot machines at MGM casinos in Las Vegas were not functioning due to the shutdown. According to Radar Online, the cybersecurity breach also disrupted MGM “reservation systems and casinos in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.”

In an update published late Tuesday, the company clarified that dining, entertainment and gaming services were still “operational.”

“Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms, and our Front Desk Staff is ready to assist our guests as needed,” the company added.

MGM did not specify how long it would take to rectify the issue.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 13, MGM’s website still remains down. Guests are encouraged to make reservations for dining on the MGM Rewards App. To purchase tickets for MGM attractions and shows, visitors are directed to TicketMaster.com and AXS.com.

It’s unclear why or how the breach occurred, but cybersecurity specialist John Funge – managing director of DataTribe –a cybersecurity firm, believes the incident was “financially motivated,” according to 8 News Now.

Funge told the outlet that hackers may have tripped the system and are likely “awaiting a payout.” He advised visitors staying at MGM Resorts to monitor their credit for any unusual activity and to keep a close eye on their personal information.

This isn’t the first time MGM has experienced a cybersecurity issue. In 2019, the company was slammed with a cybersecurity breach that leaked the personal information of over 100 million guests. Hackers posted sensitive information on the dark web, according to ZDNET.

