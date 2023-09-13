MadameNoire Featured Video

The famous 2022 “Aye Bay Bay” slide dance challenge that took the world by storm and even caught the eyes of celebrities made its way to the 2023 New York Fashion Week catwalk via the challenge creator.

Influencer Jubi2Fye (real name Jouberson Joseph) boarded the catwalk at NYFW on Friday, Sept. 8, effortlessly executing his famous jaw-dropping and complex gliding choreography up and down the runway with the Jersey Anniversary “Aye Bay Bay (TikTok Remix)” blasting.

Jubi hyped up the crowd before returning backstage.

Black-owned athleisure wear company Actively Black brought on the Orlando, Florida-based dancer as a model to promote their footwear and outfits. Even though Jubi shared a tutorial for his dance, many are still amazed and perplexed about how he appeared to float in the air.

“That s**t still look impossible. Moonwalk s**t.”

“You definitely got superpowers on 12/21.”

“He looks like he’s floating on air.”

“That man gliding on air…sheesh.”

“Be honest…you from the future and got some shoes that can float from 2093.”

“This mf just glided like he had butter on his shoes, lmao.”

“Burh gotta be a drum major in his past of future life.”

After the dance challenge emerged in 2022, big names like Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal attempted to try it.

Despite trying, it was a trial and error for Kevn and Shaq.

According to Sis2Sis, Shaq’s 7-foot-1-inch body tried to do the “Aye Bay Bay” dance challenge down a hallway but made it look like he was playing hopscotch.

Kevin transitioned from trying to glide to settling with walking sideways.

In an interview with Good Day Tampa last year, Jubi explained he didn’t create the dance but made it go viral because of his suavity.

“Everybody give me credit and stuff, but I didn’t really come up with it,” he said. “I just made it like…how smooth it was.”

He explained that the “Aye Bay Bay” dance featured drum major moves and was inspired by watching HBCU marching bands, specifically Bethune-Cookman University (BCU).

The Actively Black fashion show at NYFW gave the nod to every corner of Black history and culture, from music and education to politics and ideology.

Actively Black’s recent show was titled “The Black Mixtape: Volume 2,” with the first volume of “The Black Mixtape” emerging last year.

“When you think about the concept of a mixtape, mixing a bunch of songs together…that’s how we looked at all these different collections that we’re displaying,” Lanny Smith, Actively Black’s owner, told Girls United.

In 2021, Jubi and his good homie Rony Boyy went viral after their infectious dance interpretation of Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit song “Unwritten” was seen virtually everywhere. Bedingfield even took the opportunity to uplift the young men by reenacting the popular routine.