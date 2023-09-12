MadameNoire Featured Video

Three years after their mega-hit “WAP,” Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have joined forces again with their brand new bop, “Bongos.”

“Bongos” dropped on Friday, Sept. 8. The music video was released not long after, blowing many viewers’ minds away, from the color schemes and outfits to the choreography. A day after the “Bongos” video hit, Cardi gifted fans a behind-the-scenes look, showing the work and dedication used to pull the video off.

“A lil bts,” she captioned the post with a video of Cardi and Meagan dancing in various luminous costumes on a beach.

Although the video clip is quick, Cardi and Megan donned varied colored bikinis that fused Latin culture in some of the pieces to complement the Latin-infused beats.

In addition to showing them filming the music video, the clip included wholesome moments of the two interacting with each other and laughing off-camera. Megan could be seen holding Kulture, Cardi’s oldest child she had with Migos rapper Offset, which shows the two have c

Fans applauded Megan and Cardi for another hit.

“Visuals was elite for this video. Idk what was better, watching Cardi & Meg do the thang or watching my wife attempt the moves.”

“All the people who hate this song also hated WAP…and see how that went, lol. It’s a bop. Period.”

“It’s the being a mom but still workin’ for me!”

“Meg and Cardi’s connection is authentic, and that’s what we like.”

“It’s the fun vibes for me! This song won’t be for everyone, just like anything else in life. If you don’t like it, that’s your choice. For me, it’s giving me all the fun vibes and seeing two women having a ball on a track, on a video and showing sisterhood in front and behind the camera.”

“Love, omg the way y’all just go together. The bts is everything!”

“You & Megan ate!!! As usual! I’m super [proud] of the both of you! Can’t wait for another Hot Girl Bardi collab, ‘cuz I know for sure this was not the last one.”

In an interview with Sirius XM, Cardi revealed she initially went solo on “Bongos” but felt it needed a feature because going solo on the track made it sound like a long song.

Those who enjoyed “Bongos” can watch Cardi and Megan take MTV’s Video Music Awards stage for their first-ever performance of the new track on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the VMA’s announced on Saturday, Sept. 9.

