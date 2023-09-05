MadameNoire Featured Video

Three years after the release of their hit song “WAP,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up again to drop a new track.

On Sept. 4, Meg and Cardi took to social media to tease their collaborative single “Bongos,” which will officially hit streaming platforms on Sept. 8.

The hip-hop duo spilled the beans about the forthcoming track with a steamy photo that captured them dolled up in colorful wigs and plunging V-neck bodysuits. Cardi’s big clappers stood front and center as she straddled Megan in the sizzling hot pic.

Twitter reacts to the “Bongos” announcement.

After both femcees shared the big news, fans lit up X, the app formerly known as Twitter, in excitement. Some netizens wondered if “Bongos” were a euphemism for ass and titties. One stan joked that that duo’s song would probably agitate the conservative world again.

We think so too, and we ain’t mad about it!

Meg and Cardi ruffled some feathers after they released “WAP” in 2020.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s pussy power anthem “WAP” made a big splash on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The raunchy single debuted at No. 1 and held the spot for four consecutive weeks straight. The tune was so hot that fans chanted the feisty track outside of the White House after President Biden defeated Donald Trump during the 2020 election. But “WAP” wasn’t a hit with some folks, especially the conservative world.

The sexually suggestive song was slammed with over 1,000 complaints from the FCC after Meg and Cardi performed the track live at the 2021 Grammys. Political conservatives also lit into the duo for the song’s salacious lyrical content. Rep. DeAnna Lorraine of California called the track “disgusting and vile” while former Fox News reporter Tucker Carlson accused the rappers of spreading a harmful message to “young American girls.”

During a 2021 interview on Hillary Clinton’s Gutsy series, Meg said she was shocked to see some of the backlash that followed after the song was released.

“I was surprised that in this day in time when you have so many options of so many things to look at and listen to, that the first thing that you want to critique and talk about is something that you don’t like,” the star said, noting how GOP leaders also criticized her video for “Thot Sh*t.” Ultimately, the backlash from the right went in one ear and out the other. Working with Cardi was a huge milestone for the Houston-bred femcee.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song with Cardi,” the rapper told Clinton. “As soon as she sent it to me, I think I sent it back to her the next day. Men, they seem so confident in what they’re saying, and they don’t have no problem in talking about their sexuality and how they’re going to have sex with you, so I was like, ‘Well, I can do that, it’s going to sound fire coming from a woman!’”

Fire, indeed!

We can’t wait to see what these two have in store. What do you think “Bongos” will be about?

