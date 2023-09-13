MadameNoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams and her multi-millionaire hubby, Simon Guobadia, linked up with Akon and his wife, Rozina Negusei, for a fun trip to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The married group explored the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in style, too.

On Sept. 10, Williams shared a few highlights from the group’s visit to the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX)– the world’s largest exhibition for equestrian heritage in the Middle East and Africa region.

“Enjoyed our trip with close family friends @rozybn @akon in Abu Dhabi, especially our visit to Abu Dhabi International Hunting, Equestrian & Heritage Exhibition (ADIHEX),” the former housewife captioned a photo carousel of herself wearing a traditional Kandura gown that featured shimmering gold details. The former reality TV star smiled from ear to ear as she was in between Guobadia, Negusei and Akon, who were also decked out in traditional Emirati clothing.

Then, the married couples wined and dined at an authentic Saudi cuisine restaurant, where they chowed down on camel and other Middle Eastern delicacies. “It was so juicy and delicious, like a cross between slow-cooked turkey & chicken!! Never knew I would eat one before riding one! Lol,” Williams captioned a slideshow of Guobadia, Akon and Negusei scarfing down the exotic meal.

Akon and Negusei didn’t share a lot of photos from their fun time in the UAE, but it looks like the couple met up with Guobadia and Williams in Dubai. On Sept. 2, Negusei shared a video of herself flying high in a lavish private jet to the luxurious city. In the short clip, the entrepreneur and investor enjoyed a nice glass of champagne and a cup of tea as she rode her cushy private jet out east.

Williams slid in the comment section, writing, “Ma’am, get here. We miss you!” Negusei replied, “I’m on my way, boo !!!! I can’t get there fast enough.”

The former housewife also rode out to the Middle East in a private jet–taking pics with her hubby and sipping on a bit of bubbly along the way.

During their stay in Dubai, Williams and Guobadia enjoyed lush views of the beach and some much-needed R&R at the city’s swanky hotel, Atlantis The Royal. Later on in the night, when they were all rested, the married duo glammed up and threw on their dancing shoes to watch Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido perform.

The fun didn’t stop there.

The former reality TV star looked like she had a ball at the ADIHEX exhibition. One video captured Williams shooting arrows at an archery booth. In another flick, the Atlanta-bred beauty muscled enough courage to pet a great white eagle.

In several follow-up posts, the former Atlanta socialite shared pictures and video footage of other activities sprawled around the ADIHEX exhibit. Williams, 42, raved about a beautiful black and white portrait that she discovered of the UAE’s first president, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“His vision brought this beautiful place to life,” the Pursuit of Porsha author said of the unique art piece.

Williams and Guobadia had Instagram in shambles when they uploaded a video that captured them getting a little too close at the event. “Not too much hugging out here. Get off me!” the former housewife said when her Nigerian husband leaned in to give her a hug and a kiss from behind.

Due to strict laws in the UAE, engaging in too much PDA is a criminal offense, including kissing, hugging or holding hands in public places, according to Serafina Dubai. If caught, offenders can face imprisonment, deportation or fines of up to $1,360.

Fans of the married couple had a field day clowning Guobadia over his serious blunder.

“AHT AHT, Porsha said they ain’t gon end up on Locked Up Abroad,” wrote one user.

Another jokester commented, “She not trying to go to Abu Dhabi jail!”

A third user wrote, “Ms. P said she ain’t getting stuck over there! Those laws are different!!“

Williams and Guobadia tied the knot in November 2022, a year after they announced their engagement in May 2021.

The couple celebrated their nuptials with two beautiful ceremonies. In November, the lovebirds transformed Atlanta’s Four Seasons Hotel into Guobadia’s hometown of Benin City for their traditional Nigerian wedding.

Williams dazzled in a traditional velvet gown by Lakimmy as she walked down the aisle with her husband. The fashionista styled her wedding day ensemble with Benin coral beads and a stunning headpiece called an okuku.

Weeks later, the duo followed up their extravagant Benin-themed wedding with a classic American ceremony, and it looks like they are still going strong. Together, the couple share a massive net worth. Thanks to her reality TV and acting portfolio, Williams’ net worth reportedly stands at $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Guobadia has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to SportsKeeda. The bulk of his fortune comes from a bevy of businesses. In 2007, the African businessman founded Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, which specializes in the supply and distribution of Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) and various grades of gasoline products, according to the company’s website.

He was also a restaurateur. In 2017, he launched Simon’s Restaurant, but the company closed in 2020 due to challenges spawned by the pandemic. Guobadia was the mastermind behind Atlanta’s Time restaurant and the popular Buckhead Bottle Bar, which closed in 2014.

Before venturing into the business world, the Benin City native worked as a CPA and tax accountant. SportsKeeda notes that the entrepreneur worked as a tax accountant at Deloitte from 2004 to 2006.

