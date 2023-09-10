MadameNoire Featured Video

B2K member Raz B left the internet in shambles after a brow-raising video of him dancing in his drawers, Astro-Boy-inspired gold boots, a white glove and a “Make America Great Again” hat circulated online.

Last week, still in his Y2K phase, the 38-year-old artist pranced to “Strokey Doke” by Shazam Conner and H-Town, executing Michael Jacksonesque-inspired moves like the iconic crotch grab and high kick.

Although Raz B stated the video was for the ladies, according to The Shade Room, many women saw it as a turn-off due to his appearance. The gold boots, those drawers, Mickey Mouse-esque gloves, and the Trump supporter hat weren’t cutting it. Additionally, his bulge was difficult to miss.

Commenters wondered if the video was drug or trauma-related.

“He must just had a bump bump bump [snowflake emoji].”

“The amount of cocaine and undiagnosed trauma in this video is maddening.”

“In a MAGA hat… Nurse, he’s out again. He needs his meds.”

“Put him back in the hospital, but ON THE 1st FLOOR THIS TIME! ‘Cause no way between here, to infinity and beyond did he think ANYONE wanted or needed this. I feel violated.”

“Raz, keep ts; we don’t want it.”

“Panties on, Make America Great Again” hat, yellow rain boots, a Michael Jackson Globe [and] a Cuban on?! He’s using fentanyl. That’s the only logical explanation.”

“I’m calling the police. Ain’t no way he thought we wanted to see him dance in low-rise panties.”

Many are concerned about Raz B’s mental state after a video captured him on the hospital roof after breaking a window, seemingly about to jump. The day before the roof incident, Raz B stated he didn’t feel safe, was “fighting to stay alive,” and didn’t want the surgery scheduled at a Kansas City hospital.

Police responded to the horrific scene, placing mats below the building and sending a negotiator to talk the singer from the ledge.

While it’s unclear what caused Raz B’s breakdown, many conflicts led to the moment.

For example, for years, the former B2K member accused the group’s manager, Chris Stokes, of sexually abusing him as a teen.

And then, in 2019, reports of Raz B and his ex-girlfriend Kallee Brookes’ troubles surfaced. As MadameNoire reported, Brookes accused her ex-boyfriend of sexually abusing her in a since-deleted TikTok video, claiming she thought it was all her fault.

“First, he gave me a black eye, and I told everyone I did it to protect him,” she explained. Then he strangled me in a parking lot where he said he was going to kill me. I didn’t press charges because I thought it was all my fault. He put a large downpayment on a car, apologized and said he would never do it again.

She continued, “I was afraid of him and didn’t know how to get away until finally, he held me down, had sex with me against my will, impregnated me, put me in the hospital, and I finally had the courage to get away from.”

Raz B apologized, blaming his actions on unresolved childhood trauma.

Can somebody make sure Raz is out here in more than drawers and boots?