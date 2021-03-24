MadameNoire Featured Video

Trigger warning: This post contains details about physical and sexual violence.

The ex-girlfriend of B2K singer De’Mario “Raz-B” Thorton has lodged a laundry list of disturbing allegations against him including sexual assault, death threats, impregnating her against her will, and physical violence.

In a Tik Tok video, Kallee Brooks includes disturbing photos, a recorded 911 call, and screenshots of news headlines as she details blaming herself and covering up the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Thorton.

“What’s a f–ked up thing that your ex did to you? I’ll go first,” Brookes says in the video. “First he gave me a black eye and I told everyone I did it to protect him. Then he strangled me in a parking lot where he said he was going to kill me. I didn’t press charges because I thought it was all my fault. He put a large downpayment on a car, apologized, and said he would never do it again.”

“I was afraid of him and didn’t know how to get away until finally, he held me down, had sex with me against my will, impregnated me, put me in the hospital and I finally had the courage to get away from him.

Of course, this isn’t the first that we are hearing of some of Brooke’s allegations. In 2019, we reported that he was arrested during a stop on the Millenium Tour. Thorton and Brookes were said to be arguing outside of a Minneapolis Macy’s when things took a violent turn and Thorton allegedly strangled her.

Shortly after his detainment, the singer was released from custody and the Heppepin County District Attorney’s Office announced that they would not seek further prosecution. The singer accepted responsibility for the incident in a statement, stating that years of isolation and unresolved childhood trauma, among other things, resulted in his lashing out. For years, he has accused B2K’s former manager Chris Stokes of molesting him as a teen.