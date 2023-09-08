MadameNoire Featured Video

Just before his second child’s name was leaked, A$AP Rocky had to cut an acceptance speech short due to a much-needed pee break.

The “DMB” rapper accepted the Virgil Abloh Award from Harlem’s Fashion Row at the Apollo Theater Sept. 5. His speech was a noteworthy trip down memory lane until his bladder got the best of him, and he headed stage left.

“I really got to pee. I ain’t really got much to say. Y’all be good!” he said in footage shared by TMZ.

Moments before, the rapper acknowledged how the late fashion and design visionary Virgil was tied to A$AP Mob’s roots. Rocky joined the mob in 2007, and his first widespread single, 2011’s “Purple Swag,” helped put him and his fellow members on the map. In addition to their New York roots and unique style, the A$AP moniker quickly distinguished itself from other rising hip-hop collectives of that era, such as Odd Future, Pro Era, TDE and Awful.

“For y’all who don’t know, Virgil discovered us — A$AP — as a bunch of kids before I got my record deal or any of that,” Rocky shared at the Harlem’s Fashion Row event.

The father of two recalled that Vigil recognized the then A$AP youngsters as “those Harlem kids, the trendy ones,” which left them shocked.

“And we was tripping like, ‘Wait, Virgil knows who we are? The fashion world knows about us?'” Rocky nostalgically shared. “And a year later, I became A$AP Rocky… I became famous.”

The rapper added that Virgil designed his first album cover and tour. He also noted that being a “trendsetter” required bravery and expressed gratitude for seeing Virgil, a Black man, be the creative director of Louis Vuitton within his lifetime.

At the top of his speech, Rocky candidly revealed that he didn’t prepare anything ahead of his time on stage, as he wanted his words to come “from the heart” and be “sincere.”

Other big news concerning the father of two is the name reveal of his and Rihanna’s second child.

The couple welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, Aug. 1 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The Blast leaked the child’s birth certificate details Sept. 7.

Shortly after news of the baby’s birth announcement broke, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Rihanna and [Rocky] will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby.”

Rocky released a song named “Riot” earlier this year. The newborn joins a family of other “R” names, including Robyn Rihanna Fenty, A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Athelston Mayers) and the couple’s first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, 15 months.

