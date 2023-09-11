MadameNoire Featured Video

More details have emerged regarding the sexual assault allegations surrounding Brother Polight, a popular hotep social media influencer and motivational speaker.

On Sept. 7, The Velvet Door News and multiple media blogs claimed that the Nu-Covenant founder was sentenced to seven years in prison and 10 years probation after he accepted a plea deal for the sexual battery charge he was slammed with in 2021. However, no official sources have confirmed the news. A heartbreaking testimony from the victim’s mother was reportedly leaked from the court case, but Polight later claimed that all sexual assault charges against him were dropped.

The alleged rapist, real name Michael Noak Jr., was accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl after he allegedly gave the young teen alcohol at a hotel room in Miami, according to a report by NBC Miami. At the time, the influencer was allegedly dating the victim’s mother. A copy of Polight’s arrest and subsequent charges are here.

The victim’s mother speaks out about the alleged Miami assault.

On Wednesday, a heartbreaking audio clip of the victim’s mother began floating around social media after the plea rumors emerged. In the 10-minute long snippet, the victim’s mom, who asked to remain anonymous, gave heartbreaking testimony about the “pain,” “PTSD,” and “nightmares” she and her daughter have endured since the alleged incident. The audio was allegedly leaked from Polight’s court case.

“You hurt us all. You made you believe you were just a great man and that you could do no wrong,” the woman said, struggling to hold back tears. “You made me fully trust you, and for that, my daughter trusted you, too. But the truth is, you’re a monster. “

In the gut-wrenching testimony, the woman claimed that when she let her 14-year-old daughter go with Polight, she was under the impression he was taking her downstairs to “grab food” and have a pep talk.

“I thought that you wanted to have a one-on-one talk with her about loving and respecting me as a great mother…and I actually believed you. I believed that you were going to bring her right back. I thought you were going to have this trusting conversation with her that you promised me.”

Then, the woman tearfully alleged that Polight “drugged” and “took advantage” of her daughter.

“For a grown man to violate a child who trusted him– you should be ashamed of yourself. You plotted on me and my little girl the entire time. You knew what you planned to do. Isolate, intoxicate, then violate my baby. You sexually abused her. You forced alcohol down her throat. You then forced her to see things that no child should ever have to see. You forced her to feel things that no child should have to feel.”

Brother Polight was served with a DNA warrant in June 2021, according to a police report.

According to a police report obtained by NBC Miami in 2021, Polight, a native of Los Angeles, was in Miami during the time of the incident. He allegedly asked the victim’s mother if he could take her daughter to an afterparty at a club in the city.

When they arrived to find the club closed, the author and former gang member took the teenager to his hotel room, where he allegedly gave her alcohol and started touching her inappropriately, “groping her breasts, inner thighs and buttocks,” the police report stated.

The complaint also alleged that Polight forced the teen to perform oral sex on him. The victim, who remains unnamed, allegedly passed out and woke up to Polight trying to make her throw up. According to the report, the victim’s mother found her intoxicated and possibly on drugs, with severe swelling around her mouth and lips.

Polight asked the mother not to call the police for fear that the incident would ruin his career. He was later served with a DNA warrant, but details about the charges and court case still remain unclear. At the time, a lawyer for the social media star claimed that the police report was just an “allegation.”

“Once the evidence is produced, he is going to be exonerated. So yeah, not quality. Nothing else,” Polight’s attorney, David Tarras, said at the time.

Brother Polight claimed that the Miami sexual assault charges were dropped.

After news of his alleged plea deal went viral, the New York native took to Instagram Thursday to notify fans that all sexual assault charges against him were dropped. The star, who boasts 315,000 followers on Instagram, called the win “a victory.” He wasn’t deemed not guilty. The charges were nolle pros– meaning prosecutors opted not to follow through on the charges.

“I was facing life, no parole, no probation,” the influencer said.

Further along in the video, Polight claimed that he dropped over $200,000 on his defense team in order to clear his name. According to the social media motivational guru, the initial rape kit conducted on the victim came back negative. He also alleged that the victim’s mother was the one who contacted him to take her daughter to a party, which he ”vehemently declined.”

“Within 24 hours, she filed a criminal complaint. Let’s add some more color to it. Do you know that the same day that I broke up with her, in my text messages, it’s proven? She said she was going to destroy my life?” he told fans on Instagram.

“Do you know that I wasn’t the one that asked to take her daughter to a party after 2 a.m. in the morning? Do you know what my text messages say? She contacted me and asked me to take her daughter out to a party after 2 a.m. in the morning, and I vehemently declined because what the hell do I look like as a grown man taking a 14-year-old that obviously looks like a minor to a party?”

Polight said he would reveal more details about the assault case soon.

Who is Brother Polight?

Known for his hotep content on YouTube and Instagram, Polight posts videos on his social media platforms, according to SportsKeeda. At the age of 18, he was heavily involved in gang activity and went to jail. The native New Yorker allegedly turned his life around after he was released from prison. Noak Jr. took his hustle from the street to the people, reportedly writing over 90 books and now leading the humanitarian group Nu-Covenant on Facebook.

Polight was convicted of felony counts of aggravated assault against a child and attempt to do great bodily harm. He was also given probation.

