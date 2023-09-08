MadameNoire Featured Video

Ms. Lizzo continues to live her best, fashionable life despite the negativity surrounding her name.

After releasing a statement to address the lawsuit her former dancers filed against her containing serious allegations, Lizzo has continued to present herself as the Lizzo many loved before the case.

In a recent Instagram post, Wednesday (Sept. 6), Lizzo modeled a floral bikini top with Scooby-Doo-like colors under a knitted multi-colored bikini top with a consistent purple and a matching mini skirt.

Atop her head was a neon green fringed headwear. She topped the bikini outfit off with a multi-colored necklace with butterfly and flower charms.

She captioned one of the bikini posts with three kissing emojis. In another, she wrote in the caption, “Big Sexy.”

Lizzo seemed to be unbothered by her commenters clashing. Many bashed the singer for continuing to post as though her dancers didn’t make severe allegations against her. In contrast, others came to her defense with the innocent until proven guilty claim.

On Wednesday, Lizzo made an announcement that didn’t sit right with many. She announced she is a recipient of the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition.

As MadameNoire previously reported, three dancers (Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez) filed a lawsuit against the “Good As Hell” superstar, claiming to have been racially harassed and discriminated against based on disability. They also accused the singer of subjecting them to a hostile work environment.

Lizzo responded by clarifying she wasn’t portraying herself as the victim but stood by her avowal that she wasn’t the villain.

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” Lizzo wrote in her statement.

The four-time Grammy winner is fighting back with a countersuit. Her attorney, Marty Singer, relinquished a photo of Lizzo’s dancers backstage beaming at the Crazy Horses’ topless cabaret show in Paris to refute their claims that the singer forced them to engage in sexual acts with the performers.

In the lawsuit, they recalled when Lizzo forced one of the dancers to eat a banana protruding from one of the performer’s vaginas in Amsterdam.

Singer published the photo to show that the dancers were “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage.

Her attorney added that Lizzo “intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”