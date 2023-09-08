MadameNoire Featured Video

Months after the apparent split of rappers Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion, singer Jada Kingdom’s Wednesday (Sept. 6) Instagram post seemingly disclosed that she may be entertaining the Houston Hottie’s former beau.

Jada took to Instagram to acknowledge her Sept. 5 birthday, including photos of her posing in a gold diaphanous gown, accentuating her curves and tats. She flaunted a large bouquet of red, pink and white roses with the note, “Happy Birthday, gorgeous,” attached. Jada also blustered designer gifts, from Dolce & Gabbana to Balenciaga.

However, the last slide raised eyebrows, displaying the dancehall artist and her hand resting on Pardi’s hand. While Jada omitted the rapper’s face from the photos, his eight-ball chain is hard to miss.

Those following Pardi may recognize his pendant, comprised of a pink heart with the eight ball attached.

On her Instagram Story, the 33-year-old suburban New York songwriter and rapper seemingly took a photo of them in a mirror, and the same chain was in clear view.

Many flooded the “Flood It Back” singer with “Happy Birthday” comments, while others pointed out that they recognized that the mysterious man in the photo was Pardi. Before the post, the internet thought Jada and Burna Boy were an item, but the post shut down that thought.

Many took to Twitter to commend Pardi for his taste in women. Brown-skinned, big-butt baddies are definitely his type.

“Going from Kash Doll to Meg Thee Stallion, to Jada Kingdom?? Nah, Pardi’s record up there with Bow Wow’s.”

“If Pardi really bagged Jada Kingdom, then he a greedy ass n***a. I think one hella thicc girlie per lifetime is adequate.”

“Jada Kingdom and Pardi was not on my bingo book.”

“Idk about MoneyBagg. ‘Cuz besides Ari & Meg, I think some of his earlier BMs some mid. But Pardi going stupid [with] Jada Kingdom as a bounce back from Meg that’s a major W.”

“That is Pardi’s chain. On one hand, babyyy, I get it. It’s mf’n Jada, but on the other…bae, pls stop. I’m crying and throwing up, @pardi.”

The two haven’t confirmed the relationship rumors yet.

Jada’s possible relationship with Pardi and his breakup with the “Body” hitmaker happened subtly.

It’s unclear when Megan and Pardi ended their relationship, but as MadameNoire reported, many noticed signs that the two may have parted ways. For example, Megan’s Instagram posts containing the two were suddenly removed from her Instagram account.

Pardi also removed any trace of Megan from his account.

The “Backin’ It Up” rapper isn’t the only one with dating rumors. Reports surfaced of Megan possibly dating soccer player Romelu Lukakau after they were spotted together at his teammate’s wedding, Lautaro Martinez.