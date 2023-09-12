MadameNoire Featured Video

Swarm star Dominique Fishback traveled to Venice, Italy last weekend to unleash her inner fashionista at Miu Miu’s star-studded Women’s Tales event, which took place at the Venice Film Festival Sept. 3.

The 32-year-old celeb rocked a black and white Miu Miu crop top decked out in tiny printed black hearts and a dainty bow. Fishback paired the cute look with a matching pencil skirt from the high fashion brand that cinched at her curvy waist. To elevate the ensemble, the Emmy nominated actress wore her chunky twists in a messy bun and glammed up her face with natural makeup and a shiny plum lip.

Sis was styling!

On Instagram, the actress shared a few photos that captured her posing in her flattering Miu Miu outfit. In one photo, the Hollywood standout smized at the camera alongside actress Emma Corrin and Peter Pan star Ever Anderson, who were also dolled up in Miu Miu threads. “BE YOURSELF, LOVE,” the Tinseltown star captioned her fashion forward photo carousel Sept. 4.

Fans flocked to the comments section to show Fishback’s ensemble some love.

“Italia looks good on you Dom,” wrote one fan.

Actress Yara Shahidi penned, “Killin it.”

Another stan chimed in, ”Girl, you betta serve on this gorgeous Monday!!”

What is the Women’s Tales series?

On Sunday, Fishback and a gaggle of celebs attended the red carpet premiere of Stane, a film featured in Miu Miu’s ongoing short film anthology series called Women’s Tales. The special project celebrates female directors and showrunners from across the globe. Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Stane explores the power of inheritance and what it means to have control through the female lens. A number of gorgeous Miu Miu garments are also seen in the dynamic short film.

Fishback enjoyed the big Venice Film Festival premiere alongside stars such as Chloë Sevigny, Dakota Fanning and Ava Duvernay, who was also featured in the series.

This isn’t the first time that the Hollywood starlet has bumped shoulders with a high fashion retail brand.

In July, the New York native attended a fashionable luncheon with Givenchy. Showing off her bold beauty, the actress stunned in a leather Givenchy mini skirt paired with a matching bikini top. Fishback donned the Givenchy look with a cropped leather jacket, black pumps and black shades. This time, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star opted for long box braids to complement her haute couture.

We see you, Dominique Fishback!

