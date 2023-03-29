MadameNoire Featured Video

Play

In a sea of rising Black talent, Dominique Fishback’s dynamic performance in Donald Glover’s Swarm has helped her emerge from the shadows.

From featured roles in The Hate U Give and The Deuce, to voice acting in the rebooted Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Fishback has become a seasoned player in the realm of acting. Born in New York City, her innate talent and passion for acting led her to receive her B.A. in Theater from Pace University in 2013. While she has gained traction as extreme stan Dre in Swarm, her breakout role was playing Deborah Johnson, member of the Black Panther Party in Chicago and Fred Hampton’s fiancée in the biopic Judas and The Black Messiah. The multi-faceted actress is an emerging starlet in entertainment, and MADAMENOIRE is taking note.

The BAFTAs Been Hip!

For her portrayal of Johnson in Judas and The Black Messiah, playing alongside Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, Fishback received a coveted nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the prestigious foreign awards show, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

A Brooklyn Baby

Fishback was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, in Bedford Stuyvesant, just a stone’s throw from where fellow Brooklynites Notorious B.I.G. and Jay Z grew up. The talented actress honed her theatrical skills and obtained her acting degree at NYC-based Pace University. This BK Beauty carries her NYC swag, wherever she goes. Fishback also made it a point to return to where it all began to celebrate her 32nd birthday, and shared the experience during a recent Z100 interview.