In a sea of rising Black talent, Dominique Fishback’s dynamic performance in Donald Glover’s Swarm has helped her emerge from the shadows.
From featured roles in The Hate U Give and The Deuce, to voice acting in the rebooted Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Fishback has become a seasoned player in the realm of acting. Born in New York City, her innate talent and passion for acting led her to receive her B.A. in Theater from Pace University in 2013. While she has gained traction as extreme stan Dre in Swarm, her breakout role was playing Deborah Johnson, member of the Black Panther Party in Chicago and Fred Hampton’s fiancée in the biopic Judas and The Black Messiah. The multi-faceted actress is an emerging starlet in entertainment, and MADAMENOIRE is taking note.
The BAFTAs Been Hip!
For her portrayal of Johnson in Judas and The Black Messiah, playing alongside Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, Fishback received a coveted nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the prestigious foreign awards show, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).
A Brooklyn Baby
Fishback was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, in Bedford Stuyvesant, just a stone’s throw from where fellow Brooklynites Notorious B.I.G. and Jay Z grew up. The talented actress honed her theatrical skills and obtained her acting degree at NYC-based Pace University. This BK Beauty carries her NYC swag, wherever she goes. Fishback also made it a point to return to where it all began to celebrate her 32nd birthday, and shared the experience during a recent Z100 interview.
All About That Self Love
Fishback is a strong advocate for self-love and mindfulness. As she pursues a career in the hectic entertainment industry, the 32-year-old artist reminds herself and others that having a strong sense of self-worth is essential to growing as people. She dropped an adorable collection of hoodies and hats adorned with the phrase “Be Yourself, Love” released on her birthday.
She’s A Believer In Modern Love
Although the actress’ latest role was hella dramatic and even borderline crazy, Fishback proved she had range as a theatrical artist. The cinematic genius
portrayed “Lil” on Amazon Prime’s Modern Love, the romance anthology series on Amazon Prime. On her featured episode, she portrayed a comedian whose estranged relationship with a college friend and former crush sparked a reconciliation.
See Her Tranform Back Into Theaters This Year
She’s returning to the silver screen as an action star. Fishback will have a leading role as a museum researcher in the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise- Transformers: Rise Of The Beast. The movie will be the 32-year-old starlet’s transition to big-time blockbuster hit film. Fishback’s new venture has her breaking the glass ceiling as one of three Black leads in the Transformers’ anthology. She’ll star opposite She’s Gotta Have It star, Anthony Ramos. It’s a full-circle moment for Fishback as she and Ramos are longtime homies. Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigwe are also set to star in the epic film.
Music Is Her First Dream
In an interview with Pitchfork, the starlet revealed that she initially dreamt of being a musician.
She plays the piano and guitar when not on set or rehearsing lines. While the Aaliyah and Lauryn Hill fan has yet to release music, fans wanting to see her talents on the mic can see her perform rap and spoken word in Project Power on Netflix. She does plan to release an album.
Her ‘Last Days’ Are Far From Here
Fishback has worked opposite some acting giants, one recently being Samuel L. Jackson in his Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray. The actress portrays Robyn, the newly added teenage caretaker of the elderly and ill-ridden Ptolemy, and strikes a kinship with him that is closer than family.
While Ptolemy’s days are final, there is still so much more to come from the actress.
We can’t wait to see it!
RELATED CONTENT: 5 Things To Know About Janine Nabers, The HBIC Of Swarm
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
Kim Kardashian Lands Olympic Partnership Deal, Shapewear Line To Be Worn By Team USA Athletes
-
Pillow Talk Relationships: How to navigate complex and uncomfortable conversations
-
Real Talk About Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the Black community
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
Prioritize Your Skincare With These Tips For Melanin-Rich Complexions
-
Burt’s Bees Skincare Works Harder, Not Harsher
-
My Husband And I Attempted To Have A Creative Date Night At Home -Without A Babysitter - Here's How It Went