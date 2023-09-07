MadameNoire Featured Video

Former NFL player and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe revealed well-known Vegan influencer Tabitha Brown told him he would leave his Undisputed co-hosting role a month before he did.

Sharpe invited special guest Stephan A. Smith to his podcast, Club Shay Shay, where the two shared experiences of working with sports journalist Skip Bayless, who has been on First Take and Undisputed. The episode was published on multiple music streaming platforms on Friday, Sept. 1. Toward the end of the podcast, Sharpe disclosed a secret conversation he had after interviewing Brown.

“About four months ago, I had Tabitha Brown…Stephen A., she had no idea this was going on,” he said. “So, we wrapped the interview…I’m taking out my microphone. She says, ‘Is the mics off?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m taking my mic off. You can take yours off.’ She leans in close to me and said, ‘I had a dream last night.'”

Sharpe continued with Smith listening intently. “‘God told me it’s gonna be okay and for you to go ahead and do what you need to do.’ She says, ‘It’s going to be different, but you need to go on your own. Now, God told me that.'”

“She said, ‘Now you do what you want to do with it…when I get dreams like this and I’m ever in the person’s presence, it’s my duty to tell them.'”

The interview with Brown was released on May 22, 2023. In June 2023, Sharpe departed from Undisputed.

Sharpe claimed he needed to hear Brown’s message because he continued “racking his brains” about what he did wrong, and Smith agreed that he didn’t think what happened to Sharpe over at Undisputed was fair.

It was unclear why Sharpe left the show, but some fans believed his tense relationship with Bayless was related to it.

When Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at the beginning of the year, Bayless tweeted about how the game should’ve continued instead of being canceled. Sharpe confronted him on the show about his heartless social media post, News Onyx reported.

The two engaged in a heated debate, with Sharpe stating that he understood the dangers players faced on the field as a former professional football player and was offended by Bayless’ tweet.

During his goodbye, Sharpe teared up while thanking Bayless for fighting for him.

“I’m here because of you,” Sharpe said. “You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You’ve allowed me to share the platform…You’ve helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.”

The former player is on First Take, mistakenly referring to Stephen A. as “Skip.”

Play