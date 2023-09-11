MadameNoire Featured Video

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) announced its investigation of one of its cops who went viral after a video showed him — in uniform — engaging in indecorous conduct with an unidentified woman.

Posted to TikTok Monday, Sept.4, by an account under the name “trapploss_,” the TikToker captured a PGPD officer leaning down and macking on a woman and touching her derriere. The two proceeded to head toward the rear end of the police cruiser and climb into the backseat.

The situation angered people partly because kids were seen and heard running around while they climbed into the backseats to allegedly get their freak on in the park’s parking lot.

Additionally, the fact that the officer seemed to be on duty ruffled many feathers.

Another TikToker, “ilovemymank,” posted a video after the first one went viral showing a cop (it’s unclear if it was the same police officer) parked at a park. A woman left the vehicle to go into her vehicle parked a couple of spaces from the police cruiser. She then scurried back to the back seat.

“Stop bc he stay doing it at the park,” the TikToker wrote over the second video.

The person who recorded the first video was Nelson Ochoa, who confirmed to NBC 4 that the encounter occurred at Southlawn Park in Oxon Hill on Labor Day.

Ochoa stated he took out his phone but didn’t know what made him record the exchange.

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’ is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right. That’s when we were, like, ‘This is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around,’” Ochoa said.

Ochoa testified that the encounter lasted 30 to 40 minutes and ended with the two driving in opposite directions.

PGPD News released a statement Tuesday, Sept. 5, to announce the situation was under investigation.

“PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers,” the statement read. “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

After both videos surfaced, many all over the internet demanded the officer be fired but were disappointed when PGPD gave an update stating that “the officer has been identified. His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues.”

The suspension angered the social media realm. Some called for his termination, especially since this reportedly wasn’t his first time getting suspended.

Sources and internet users claimed the officer was Francesco Marlett, who was suspended for allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old son unconscious.

But Marlett’s alleged wife spoke out after the video surfaced, claiming the woman in the video was his mistress, Virginia Pinto. She said she had known for a while and that the situation had been difficult for her and her children.

“Thank you, everyone,” Marlett’s alleged wife began in a since-deleted Facebook post.

“Yes, this is a very tough time for me and my kids. As embarrassing and painful as this is, please check in on us. We need the support, the love, and, most of all, respect from the community and our families. Yes, I know what’s been going on. No, I am not updating anyone on this situation after today. Virginia’s husband left her ass a long time ago bc she cheated, so she and my husband decided to do this behind my back for years. I’m not seeking anyone else’s input. I don’t need anyone’s opinion. My life is my life. I will make decisions accordingly. I love you all. Except for you, Virginia, you can rot in hell bitch. Virginia Pinto.”

She also alleged on her TikTok that Virginia’s children were running around in the video.