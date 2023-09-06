MadameNoire Featured Video

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Barcelona encountered a shitty situation when the plane was forced to turn around due to a traveler having “biohazardous” diarrhea.

According to the Daily Mail, the smelly incident occurred Sept. 1, after Delta Airbus A350 (DL194) took off from Atlanta International Airport.

A Twitter username named Xansby Swanson was the first to share footage of the dramatic diarrhea disaster. In the short clip, watery excrement and paper towels could be seen scattered across the aisle of the empty aircraft. Swanson, who posted and deleted the video, claimed his brother was aboard the flight when the sick passenger “shit up and down the aisle.”

The Daily Mail noted that the Delta aircraft “didn’t even make it to the Atlantic” before the sick traveler demanded the pilot turn back around to Atlanta.

Audio of the pilot’s reaction to the unwell passenger’s explosive bowels was allegedly recorded from the air traffic control website LiveATC.net, CBS News noted. In the short clip, the pilot could be heard telling air traffic control that the excrement was “a biohazard issue” for passengers. “We’ve had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the Delta pilot added.

After the putrid news made headlines, a Delta spokesperson reportedly issued a statement apologizing for the shitty ordeal.

“Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” the statement said. “Our teams worked as quickly and as safely as possible to get our customers to their final destinations. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

Delta Airbus A350 didn’t complete its journey until 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to flight data published on FlightRadar24.

After Delta Airbus A350 diverted, passengers were delayed for hours in Atlanta until Delta staff scrubbed the plane clean. One passenger who was allegedly aboard the doomed diarrhea flight claimed that the ground crew had to “rip out the carpet” and put in a new one. Another person alleged that staff tried to mask the stink in the plane’s cabin with vanilla-scented spray, which only made the foul smell worse.

Yikes! This situation was just crappy all around. Hopefully, the unwell passenger is okay now.

This isn’t the first time that a flight has been interrupted by explosive bodily fluids.

On Aug. 26, two travelers aboard an Air Canada flight from Las Vegas to Montreal complained after they were forced to sit in seats that were covered in vomit from a previous passenger, CNN reported.

A passenger named Susan Benson, who witnessed the ordeal, claimed that the Air Canada crew tried to do a “quick clean up” prior to boarding, but the cleaning wasn’t thorough.

“They placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch and sprayed perfume to mask the smell. When the clearly upset passengers tried to explain to the flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue in their area, the flight attendant was very apologetic but explained that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do,” Benson penned.

Air Canada later apologized for the incident.

