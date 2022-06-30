MadameNoire Featured Video

You can rinse off the outside of your body but did you know that you can rinse out your insides, too? Well, kind of. At least that’s what the recent “Internal Shower” trend claims. This dietary concoction is taking the internet by storm this summer with countless TikTokers filming themselves grimacing while gulping down the chunky drink.

To date, videos about the Internal Shower have raked in over 220 million views on TikTok. Of course, any time a “medicinal” remedy starts going viral on social media, we have to look into its validity. Giving the inside of your body a shower sounds a little aggressive after all. So, here’s a look at the Internal Shower and whether or not you should give it a try.

What Is The Internal Shower Trend?

The Internal Shower Trend is the trend of drinking a special drink that consists of two tablespoons of chia seeds and lemon juice (anywhere from one slice to a whole lemon) in a tall glass of water. You let that mixture sit long enough for the seeds to expand and take on a jelly-like consistency. This can take anywhere from five to 15 minutes. Then, once it’s ready, you gulp it down as fast as you can and, allegedly, it will make you have a bowel movement. For this reason, it’s become a popular treatment for constipation. Many people credit Dr. Daryl Gioffre, a celebrity nutritionist and the author of Get Off Your Acid and other books dealing with nutrition and inflammation, for creating the drink.

What Are The Benefits Of The Internal Shower Trend?

Nutritionists say that there is validity to the claims that the Internal Shower can help relieve constipation. Chia seeds are high in a special type of fiber called soluble fiber, which retains water in our digestive systems, turning into a gel-like substance and ultimately helping stool move through us more smoothly. You’ll get a whopping 10 grams of said fiber in the amount of chia seeds found in this drink. Furthermore, the acidic juice from the lemon is said to activate the gut, further prompting a bowel movement. Combine these two ingredients with water – which Mayo Clinic reports can also prevent constipation – and you should be finding yourself in the bathroom soon.

How Quickly Does The Internal Shower Work?

Many people who have tried the drink claim that it makes you go “instantly.” However, that won’t be the case for everybody. Everyone’s body is different and some will react quickly to the concoction while others might need to wait an hour or more before experiencing results. Translation: you might not want to schedule anything within the few hours after you consume the drink.

Are There Risks Of The Internal Shower?

Overall, health experts agree there are no major risks of trying the Internal Shower. Though, if your body is not used to consuming that amount of fiber, you might experience bloating or diarrhea. So, it’s a good idea to first try smaller amounts of chia seeds, and work your way up to the full dose.

Be sure to let those seeds completely expand before drinking the beverage. It’s important that they’ve taken on their gelatinous form prior to entering your mouth. If they aren’t completely done expanding, they could continue to do so inside of the esophagus and could cause a choking hazard. **People who are allergic to chia seeds should not try this trend.

Should You Try The Internal Shower Trend?

If you are experiencing infrequent or temporary constipation, the Internal Shower trend can help because it introduces extra fiber and water into the digestive system, which can prompt a bowel movement. However, you can also get extra fiber from other foods such as brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, beans and many other items. In fact, MADAMENOIRE listed ways to add fiber to your dessert. So if you aren’t big on chia seeds, you have other options. Just be sure to add more water to your diet as you up the fiber intake, so the fiber has something to glob onto in your digestive tract.

The Internal Shower trend should only be used to treat occasional constipation. If you deal with chronic constipation, it’s important to talk to your doctor to discover the underlying causes. Additionally, if you see any new or major changes to your stool but have not changed anything in your diet, speak to your doctor.

