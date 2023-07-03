MadameNoire Featured Video

The heat came to a boiling point between Spice and Karlie Redd on the June 27 episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL). The Jamaican dancehall artist left her castmate and former friend in tears when she finally lit into the rapper about her “fake and phony” ways.

Spice kicked off the uncomfortable chat grilling Redd about the time she bragged about spending $35,000 for her surprise birthday party in Jamaica. The “Go Down Deh” artist was also pissed off at the latter for submitting their song “Werk” without her knowledge.

“You told people you submitted that song for the Grammys. Why you didn’t tell me, though?” the 40-year-old celeb asked Redd, to which she replied, “I thought Meda told you. I thought you would be happy about something like that.” But the answer wasn’t good enough for the Caribbean artist.

“Why wouldn’t you tell me?! It’s just the sneaky things you do!” Spice fired back.

Spice also chewed Karlie Redd out for buying a house in her neighborhood.

Then, the “Back Way” hitmaker ripped into Redd for moving into her neighborhood with her pregnant daughter Jasmine. Spice said she thought it was “creepy” that Redd would move into the house next door even though they had argued about the issue last year. Hammering home her discontent for Redd, Spice slammed her co-star for using an NDA to hide her recent home purchase.

“Why would you need to hide that you’re buying a house next to me if you claim that we’re best friends?”

Redd maintained that it was standard for her to issue an NDA when doing business. “I didn’t know you hated me that much,” the rap star fired back as tears streamed down her face. “If you we’re in trouble. I would give you my left kidney. Anything for you, and you don’t see it.”

Spice wasn’t having it with the hip-hop star’s “phony” tears. The mother of two lit into the rapper again for “violating” her privacy and space.

“You did it behind my back. I almost died, and I don’t have time for this negative energy,” she said before storming off. Redd tried to run after the star but to avail.

The fiery clip had Black folks talking up a storm on Twitter.

Some viewers called Redd “manipulative” and “possessive” for moving right into the neighborhood from her friend turned foe Spice.

One user called out the “Heartbreak” artist for “stalking” the dancehall queen.

A few Twitter users offered Redd a bit of grace, arguing that she was only trying to be a good friend to the Jamaican star. Some people felt Spice should have given her co-star more time to explain her odd behavior.

What do you think? Is Karlie Redd a bit too obsessed with Spice? What do you think of this episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

After the show, Spice shared a few more details about her rift with Redd during an Instagram Live Q&A. The singer and dancer claimed she wasn’t rocking with how her former friend acted during her birthday party in Jamaica. Spice said Redd was acting annoying and “stressed out” after she willingly dropped the $35,000 to celebrate her Jamaica birthday bash. Listen to what she had to say below.

