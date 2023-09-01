MadameNoire Featured Video

Monyetta Shaw-Carter claimed her ex-fiancé Ne-Yo’s affinity for threesomes led to major issues in their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spilled piping hot tea about her and Ne-Yo’s bedroom activities, and how the sexcapades became too out of hand for her liking. On the latest episode of the Haus of Aaron podcast, the former Atlanta Exes castmate candidly discussed how threesomes played a part in the former couple’s relationship.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” Monyetta said. “[Then] I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.'”

The reality star held up three fingers, implying another party would often sexually join her and Ne-Yo. Monyetta said, “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it.”

“She classy but she got another side — when she want it,” the 43-year-old bluntly added.

Ultimately, having threesomes around “twice a year” allegedly wasn’t enough to satisfy Ne-Yo’s craving for an added partner in the bedroom.

Monyetta said, “it became a problem.” She shared that the habit started making her feel like, “if you want that, [then] you don’t want me.”

Monyetta revealed elsewhere in the interview that she was supposed to be on Season 5 of RHOA before her then-fiancé axed the plans. The mother of two, who shares both her tweens with the musician, said Ne-Yo’s management claimed her being on the show wouldn’t be good for his career. Monyetta claimed the RHOA’s producers even offered to pay for her and Ne-Yo’s 2013 wedding.

Ne-Yo popped the question in 2010. Monyetta reiterated that the couple’s split — two months before their wedding — was extremely difficult for her. In 2018, the mother of two told MadameNoire, “I remember I would put the kids down [to sleep] when it was the beginning, and cry on my pillow at night.”

In 2022, the children’s book author reflected on MN’s Mompreneurs about being on Atlanta Exes shortly after her and Ne-Yo’s split. “If I was impacting at least one person it wasn’t in vain… my pain wasn’t in vain,” said Monyetta, who married entrepreneur Heath Carter in November 2021.

Peep the latest Haus of Aaron podcast episode in full down below.

