Bronny Williams is still on the road to recovery following his July cardiac arrest during a fitness workout at the University of Southern California (USC).

The student-athlete’s basketball coach, Andy Enfield, shared updates on the 18-year-old’s health Aug. 28. The coach highlighted that Bronny had started the fall academic year and would hopefully rejoin his teammates back on the court.

“The good thing is [Bronny’s] doing extremely well and he’s in class right now. And we all love him,” Enfield told reporters, according to TMZ. “I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”

“Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return,” the USC coach added.

LeBron James has also kept concerned fans updated following Bronny’s health scare. The NBA champion posted a video of he and Savannah’s James’ eldest child playing the piano days after the latter was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s ICU on a Code 3 level medical emergency July 24.

LeBron also thanked everyone praying for Bronny and their family in a brief but heartfelt post shared July 25.

The James family disclosed in an Aug. 26 statement that Bronny suffered his cardiac arrest due to an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

Mayo Clinic outlined that the condition, often referred to as congenital heart disease, “is one or more problems with the heart’s structure that exist since birth.” There are various types of the defect, and researchers still don’t know what causes the congenital disease. That said, the condition can be inherited.

The source noted that congenital heart disease may change how blood flows through the heart. The condition needs “lifelong medical care,” and symptoms include heart arrhythmias, shortness of breath and quick fatigue during activities, amongst others.

Complications for the heart condition may include a stroke, pulmonary hypertension or heart failure.

