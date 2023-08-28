MadameNoire Featured Video

Simone Biles continues to solidify herself as an inspiring history-maker.

The 26-year-old achieved her eighth national at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California Aug. 27. The athlete’s win broke the tie she held with Alfred Joachim, who landed his seventh win in 1933, according to People. Biles’ stellar recording-breaking performance at the championships also reportedly made her the eldest female gymnast to win a U.S. Gymnastics Championships title in the competition’s 60-year history.

The 26-year-old’s all-around first-place score was 118.40. Runner-ups Shilese Jones and Leanne Wong scored 114.550 and 111.100 respectively.

Biles’ victorious weekend comes 10 years after the then newly-turned 16-year-old won her first all-around title at the national championships. The Associated Press shared that the athlete said her eighth win felt like a “fever dream.”

“It just doesn’t feel real for some reason,” the 26-year-old newlywed added.

Elsewhere in her post-victory commentary, Biles suggested that Sunday’s feat was particularly special since she “never got to settle in and celebrate” her previous U.S. titles. The athlete recalled being consumed with “what’s next” smid her previous wins.

“Now, moving forward, we really try to celebrate our success, individually and as a team,” Biles told USA Today. “Just so that, in a couple of years, we can remember those. Because I really don’t remember a lot from the past.”

While Biles may not remember all her successes throughout her over decade-long professional career, a quick look at her stats boldly displays memorable talent, dedication and gymnastics mastery.

Biles is the most decorated World Championships gymnast to date, with 25 medals to her name — 19 of which are gold. USA Gymnastics notes that the athlete holds the most World gold medals in gymnastics history.

The four-time Olympian additionally holds seven medals via the latter international competition — four gold, one silver and two bronze.

Biles received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. She was TIME’s Athlete of the Year the previous year and honored with BBC Sports’ Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award. The trio only outline a faction of the plentiful awards she’s received.

The athlete returned to gymnastics earlier this month after taking a break from professional competitions since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Biles continues to somersault into success and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

RELATED CONTENT: “Simone Biles Returns To Gymnastics, She’s Still The GOAT!”