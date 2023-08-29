MadameNoire Featured Video

Fall is approaching fast, and it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a warm drink and a good read at home as we feel the hot summer air transition into a cool autumn breeze.

If you’re looking for a new book to dive into or to diversify your bookshelf, there are a number of amazing Black women authors who are killing it in the game right now and are sure to keep you turning from one page to the next with their brilliantly written pieces.

From fantasy and thriller to nonfiction, these incredible Black authors stand as luminous stars, casting light on untold stories, unique perspectives and profound views of the Black experience. Their words resonate with authenticity, courage and a deep understanding of the human condition. From historical narratives to contemporary fiction, their contributions enrich the literary world and inspire readers around the globe.

Here are a few upcoming book releases that have us hyped for the fall.

One Blood By Denene Millner – Release Date: Sept. 5

New York Times bestselling author Denene Millner’s haunting yet exciting book One Blood explores the lives of three women: Grace, LoLo and Rae, as they struggle to overcome life’s unexpected challenges in pursuit of love, hope and their dreams. All three women are connected by time, circumstance and family secrets that reveal they have more than just blood ties in common.

In September 2022, Millner, a former entertainment and political writer at the Daily News, spoke to MADAMENOIRE about the challenges of creating her forthcoming novel. She had to dig deep to pull out her literary genius.

“A lot of the writing that I’ve done over the years has been sort of like an extension of my job as a journalist. So, writing for other people just made sense as a natural transition from being an entertainment reporter, being a political reporter, being able to ask questions and then mine and glean that information and turn it into a story,” Millner told MADAMENOIRE’s former managing editor Ida Harris last year.

“It’s just a longer form version of me writing a profile for Essence or writing a profile for the Daily News. And then, if I’m being honest, it’s scary. It was scary to let go of something that came really easy to me and exchange that for something that is a bit more challenging. One Blood was challenged. It was not easy to do. It was not easy to tell that story, and it was not easy to employ the writing that I did for it. It took me a minute to kind of wrap my arms around, like, are you really going to do this right? And when you do it, are you going to do it the way that it needs to be done, and are you capable of doing it?”

With hard work and hours of fleshing out her idea for the novel, Millner quickly realized she could write the book of her dreams.

“I always knew that I had this writing in me but sitting down and actually doing it as a whole, nether proposition,” she added. “And so, it was a matter of sitting down and saying to myself, you got to trust that you got this. You can tell this story, and you can tell the story in the way that you intend to write it in a way that is elevated from a snarky headline in the Daily News.”