North West’s 10th birthday celebration was a pink-filled slumber party full of fun and her closest friends.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child entered into her double digits June 15. Her mother hosted her fabulous birthday festivities — which were documented June 14 on Kim and North’s joint TikTok account.

North and her besties slept over in a decked-out suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel. In addition to pink and black balloons, the room had lots of Hello Kitty décor and snacks for the girls to munch on throughout their stay. Each of the tweens’ beds had pink bedding and a tiny tent pitched up at the top that sparkled with glimmering fairy lights. Clips from the big bash highlighted that the group celebrated the birthdays of both North and her friend, Eva.

The large girl gang of attendees surrounded the birthday girls and sang “Happy Birthday” around a stunningly detailed four-tier silver cake. All the children and Kim rocked matching pink PJs for the slumber party.

On North’s actual birthday, the girls enjoyed a fancy tea party. Their decadent spread included pastries, macaroons, tarts and croissants. Gift bags from Anastasia Beverly Hills and tons of makeup also covered several tables.

North had her mother by her side as her besties sang “Happy Birthday” once more for her 10th trip around the sun in a separate TikTok.

Kim posted a loving tribute to North on the tween’s birthday.

The mother of four shared two photos of herself and her eldest daughter as they sat courtside at an NBA Lakers game. Kim candidly shared that something in her changed 10 years ago when she welcomed her “best friend” into the world. The SKIMS founder also promised to always be there for North.

“My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever ♾️”

