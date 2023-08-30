MadameNoire Featured Video

The third annual Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala is set to be an uplifting affair with some of the industry’s most impactful titans in attendance.

This year’s BMAC Gala honorees include Jermaine Dupri, Trae tha Truth, Menna Demessie, Jesse Collins, Tariq Cherif, and Matt Zingler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event will additionally tribute late music executive and film director, Clarence Avant.

Regarded as “The Godfather of Black Music,” the latter passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 92. Avant was a former member of the BMAC’s board — and was remembered as “an industry giant” in Global Grind‘s recent coverage.

Keke Palmer will receive the Social Impact Award. Her upcoming honor follows her acceptance of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Vanguard Award, which the Nope star received in April for her “commitment to LGBTQ+ activism,” Them detailed. The multitalented star and new mother released her Big Boss album and accompanying film in May. She previously described the latter project as a “musical narrative that chronicles [her] experience in the music industry.”

BMAC co-founder Caron Veazey noted that the organization’s gala celebrates things outside of standard industry accolades, such as record streams or ticket sales. Veazey said in statement shared by THR that the event “has become synonymous with the importance of centering awareness on equality and equity.”

“It’s an evening where we come together to shine a light on the incredible contributions of the honorees and to celebrate the impact they’ve made on the journey towards social justice.”

The Black Music Action Coalition launched in 2020. Its mission centers ending systemic racism in the music industry and society.

Last year’s BMAC Gala honorees included Maxine Waters, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Lil Baby and more. This year’s event goes down Sept. 21 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

