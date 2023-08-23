MadameNoire Featured Video

A photo of Yung Miami and Future looking cozy at a party had the internet streets buzzing. The image hit the interweb shortly after the pretty 29-year-old Miami native shared a congratulatory Instagram post to her “bestie” Diddy for his upcoming project.

On August 22, Miami party promoter Omar Thompson dropped a photo from a party at Coco Miami of Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, and Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn, on his IG page. The image showed the “Act Bad” femcee smirking at the “Wait For U” rapper. The southern rappers appeared to be in a world by themselves.

On the internet, the party flick sparked rumors of a potential thing between the 39-year-old Atlantan and the host of REVOLT TV’s Caresha, Please.

Earlier on the same day, Yung Miami shared her excitement about Diddy’s new album drop, writing on Instagram, “Congratulations Love @diddy I’m so excited for this album it’s definitely ANOTHER TIMELESS MASTERPIECE 🥰😍 The Love Album: Off The Grid–September 15, 2023 R&B is alive! LOVE 🖤 #OTG”

Diddy and the southern rapper’s confusing off-and-on situationship kept internet sleuths busy wondering if the pair, who dated roughly for a year, were done and finished. Yung Miami reportedly broke things off in April, but the two accompanied one another to the Met Gala in May, sparking rumors that the thrill was entirely gone.

In June, Diddy dropped stacks on couture wares in Miami as they filmed his latest single, “Act Bad,” featuring the City Girl and Fabolous. In now-deleted Instagram photos, the “Last Night” rapper and the “Act Up” femcee shared a sensual kiss, and the 53-year-old mogul also grabbed a handful of Yung Miami’s ass.

The possible linkup between Future and the Miami rapper is particularly interesting because Yung Miami has a history with one of his children’s mothers– Joie Chavis.

In June 2021, Joie was seen tonguing Diddy down on a yacht in Capri around the same time circulated that the mogul was dating the Caresha, Please host. Future’s baby’s mama claimed she regretted the whole debacle in January 2022.

In October 2021, the Miami femcee threw shots at Joie in her 2019 rap single “Rap Freaks.”

We don’t know if the photo is anything, but they looked cute, and it’d be worth watching.

What are your thoughts?