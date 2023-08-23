MadameNoire Featured Video

Sy’Rai Smith has her mother, Brandy, worn out by her playful antics.

The recently turned 21-year-old woman posted a clip of herself Aug. 22 playing the “Area Codes” prank on her Grammy-winning mama. Brandy, 44, was perplexed and seemingly over her daughter’s shenanigans as the latter spoke the lyrics of Kali’s viral song “Area Codes.” Sy’Rai struggled to hold in her laughs as she journeyed her mother through the song as if the lyrics were happening in real time.

The 21-year-old told her mom:

Got a white boy on my roster/

He be feeding me pasta and lobster/

He just hit me up on Tuesday like, ‘What you doing bae?

Let me take you shoppin’/

I told him, ‘Well, I’m a little busy’/

He said, ‘Damn, I’m in your city/

But anyway, it’s okay, hope you have a good day

I’ma send you ’bout eight fifty’/

Then I told him, ‘You treat me so well’/

He said, ‘Cashapp or zelle?/

Matter of fact, scratch that, I’ma send you a stack

Just cause you fine as hell…'”

Brandy was thoroughly confused regarding her daughter’s made-up conversations with a money-throwing, eager-to-spoil-her white man. The singer repeatedly asked her daughter to clarify who the man was and how he and Sy’Rai met. The “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer also implied that the man’s behavior should be glaring red flags to her young daughter. She said, “That’s an immediate no,” following the lyric about the man offering to take Sy’Rai shopping.

“How did he get your number? Like why would you give him your number? You don’t even know him,” the celebrity mom told her giggling daughter. “You better not send him no Cashapp or Zelle… Sy’Rai, I think you like this kind of attention.”

TikTok users have hit Sy’Rai’s “Area Codes” prank with over 60,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

One netizen in Sy’Rai’s comments couldn’t help but mention how mind-blowing it was to hear Brandy going through the toils of motherhood. They said, “It’s so weird hearing Brandy sound like a whole fed-up momma. I feel so old. This is cute.”

Others emphasized that the Queens star immediately went into protective mode, although seemingly exasperated with her daughter and the Kali song lyrics.

“Brandy is soooo concerned 🤣🤣.” Brandy was not having it! 🤣🤣🤣” “😂 Brandy never took that mom hat off to realize it’s a song. I know she knew the song. 😂” “😂 She was straight in momma bear mode.” “Brandy about to go Frank Mitchell on her 😂.”

Sy’Rai celebrated her 21st birthday June 16.

The budding musician’s mother posted a touching Happy Birthday post for the recent graduate, including several collages of many throwback photos.

Sy’Rai’s uncle Ray J chattered a private jet for her to get from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for her milestone birthday. The Love & Hip Hop star sent his niece love and encouraged her to have fun. He also promised to meet the birthday girl at the Nevada entertainment capital the following day.





The 21-year-old dropped her latest single, “On My Own,” in May. Read more about her below.





