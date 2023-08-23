MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss took a shot to honor her daughter Riley’s 21st birthday. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been open about her dislike for alcohol. It’s just not really her “thing.” But the 47-year-old star put her personal preferences aside to turn up with Riley on Aug. 22.

On Instagram, the Tony-nominated Broadway producer shared a video that captured her struggling to take back a shot with her beautiful daughter. Like a pro, Riley threw her drink back quickly before giving her momma a little Coca-Cola splash to wash down her shot’s bitter taste.

Kandi captioned the funny video, “I promised @rileyburruss I would take shots with her for 21. I don’t know how y’all do it! Shots do not taste good.”

They don’t, but hey, pour up!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the mother and daughter duo’s hilarious shot video in the comments section.

“Babay, Riley done that before. The tap of the glass tells it all,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another fan penned, “Riley been drinking hahahahah she took that like a G!”

A third user couldn’t believe how fast Riley had grown up. “I really cannot believe Riley is 21!! I’m sitting over here like, “I know she’s not over there drinking!!” the fan commented.

In a follow-up post, Kandi kept the love flowing for her daughter’s 21st resolution around the sun.

The Xscape singer shared a photo carousel of the gorgeous NYU student rocking a cropped denim jacket and a pair of shorts. Riley wore her hair in a sleek bun, completing the look with a beat face and gold statement earrings.

“Happy birthday to my firstborn @rileyburruss! I can’t believe my baby is 21,” Kandi gushed in the caption. “I love you so much!!!! You’re beautiful, intelligent, strong, & a leader. This is the beginning of your next chapter. I know you will do amazing things. Always know that even though you’re officially grown, you will always be my baby & I will always love you & have your back! Let’s make this next year your best year yet.”

Riley will be enjoying her 21st birthday under the sun this year. On Aug. 22, the beauty jetted over to the swanky Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos to kick off her birthday bash. Kandi, her hubby Todd and friends of the 21-year-old came along to celebrate her big milestone.

In a short Instagram video, the hottie hopped out of a luxury vehicle and was greeted by hotel staff with a birthday sash. Riley immediately rushed into her private villa featuring breathtaking ocean views and the surrounding Island.

The NYU star put on her bathing suit and hopped in the water for a quick splash before heading out to turn up with friends and family.

Now, this is how you celebrate your 21st birthday!

RELATED CONTENT: Riley Burruss’ Dramatic Weight Loss Shook The Internet: ‘Damn She Lost A lot Of Weight!’