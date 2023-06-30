MadameNoire Featured Video

Netflix has reportedly warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry regarding the couple’s future ability to cash out on their business deal.

An “industry source” informed The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t get the remainder of the £81 million they’re supposed to from Netflix unless they produce highly engaging, must-see content. The multimillion-dollar contract equates to over $100 million. The former senior members of the royal family have reportedly received a little over half of the sum agreed on in their deal with the streamer.

“Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward,” said The Sun’s source. “But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review, which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

A separate source told the outlet earlier this month that Netflix may not renew Meghan and Harry’s contract because the streamer’s executives think “the lemon has been fully squeezed.”

The couple’s six-part Netflix documentary, Meghan & Harry, had the most viewed debut of its kind to date, CNBC reported.

The Liz Garbus- directed docuseries garnered 81.55 million viewing hours globally within the first week of its release in December 2022. The show made it into the “Top 10 TV” list in 85 countries and landed the No. 1 spot in the United Kingdom. Revealing as it was, the documentary included unprecedented tea on the couple’s relationship and their dealings with the royal family.

The Duke and Dutchess have a project in the pipeline — as the Netflix contract pends on their creative genius .

Archewell Productions, the royal duo’s entertainment company, is gearing up to drop Heart of Invictus.

The docuseries “will spotlight a group of extraordinary Invictus Games competitors from around the globe. “The multi-sport event sees servicemen and veterans compete after they’ve “experienced” life-changing injuries or illnesses.”

The animated children’s series Meghan had in the works, Pearl, was canceled by Netflix in May 2022. The educational show would have seen its 12-year-old heroine find “inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history,” according to Deadline.

Regarding the show’s cancellation, the former Suits actress acknowledged that the streamer’s decision was out of her control.

“There’s not much you can do when a company and a division changes their slate,” she told The Cut. “There’s also not much you can do when, even if they think the project is great, the media will report it as though it was only my project.”

